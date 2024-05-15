Near Petaluma, frustration with repeated Xfinity internet outages boils over

The people who live on and near King Road, northwest of Petaluma, work in various fields: An accountant runs her business from home. A college professor teaches classes online. Another resident owns a home-based architecture and design studio.

Though their occupations don’t intersect, they all require a stable internet connection to do their jobs. The week of March 11, after a few stormy weeks, that connection stopped, with some losing their Xfinity internet service multiple times for as long as five hours a pop.

That week was the worst of it, but it’s been happening all year, they say. Architect Chris Lagos estimates his home has had no internet with no advance warning or explanation dozens of times since Jan. 1.

While the outages have been frustrating, things boiled over for Lagos and his neighbors in mid-March, when they spotted Xfinity crews in their neighborhood as outages hit. Why weren’t they warned, they wondered?

“I’m upset that I haven’t been noticed that these things are going to happen,” said Keith Devlin, who teaches online university courses and creates video-based math games from his home.

Later this year, Devlin will be giving twice weekly lectures for students in Denmark. He worries that if the internet goes out, “it wouldn’t affect me monetarily, but it would certainly affect my credibility as an overseas professor giving remote courses.”

For its part, Xfinity says it is aware of some problems and has been working to fix them. But a company official disputes that the outages have been as widespread as the residents say.

The week of March 11, technicians responded to numerous work orders on King Road and were doing preventative maintenance and weather-related service repairs tied to the storms, said Jon Koriel, public affairs manager with Comcast California, an Xfinity sub-brand.

“At Comcast, we continue to assess and invest in our network and in our infrastructure, performing the proper upgrades and maintenance, to ensure all our customers have the services they need to stay connected,” Koriel said in an email.

“We have technology set in place to alert us of outages to include multiple occurrences — we haven’t seen that being the case” on and near King Road, he added.

But residents say they each have had at least one outage since mid-March — with no adjustments to their bills.

“The impact on my business life is total,” said Trudy Balston, the CPA who saw her tax-season work disrupted by the March outages. “My clients’ files are on a hosted server. All my programs are internet-based programs … there's very, very little I can do without internet.”

Her home office is connected to Xfinity business service.

Customer service complaints

Balston contacted Xfinity on March 13 about an hour and a half into a roughly five-hour outage. “They told me that they were doing some service on the lines” and that the internet would return in about “three hours. ... There was nothing else I could do. I couldn’t contact anyone else. I just had to wait,” she said.

To make matters worse, cellphone service is spotty in that area, Devlin said, with many relying on Wi-Fi to make calls. After he got “some kind of a connectivity” through his phone during the outages, he’d visit the online outage map and report the problem.

The internet provider offered “pretty poor” information on how long it’d take before service was restored, he said.

“Several times it would say something like, ‘We expect to have this back on at 2 p.m.’ or something. And it was like 5 or 6 p.m., when it sort of came back on. So it was as if they didn’t know what was really going on,” Devlin said.

Lagos, whose design studio relies on cloud-sharing services, said he also usually reports the problem from his phone and will opt in for text updates. But, “they don’t update me,” he said.

Customers can get updates through the Xfinity App, follow the Xfinity outage map or sign up for text updates, Comcast’s Koriel said. Business customers, like Balston, “will be notified through the My Account portal or on their Comcast Business App” for “real-time service updates or enroll in outage texts,” Koriel said.

The app does not keep track of past notices and it doesn’t show the number of past outages residents have experienced, Koriel said. The only place customers can see past notices are through old text message updates – that is if they already signed up, he said.

Xfinity, Koriel added, is making plans to send notices about planned outages as part of customers’ bills. It is unclear when that will roll out, as the company is still “road mapping the logistics around that,” he said.

Though Comcast has a standard window to get service back up, “often times there are other circumstances out of our control that can lengthen the time,” he said. This could be the installation of a new utility pole; police may be on site directing traffic; or a storm might make it unsafe for repair work to begin, he said. Emergency protocols also dictate that Comcast must receive clearance from authorities for its employees to begin any restoration work, Koriel said.

That isn’t of much solace to the King Road residents.

All said Xfinity has not adjusted their bills to account for lapses in service, though they didn’t seem aware there is a process for doing that, at least before speaking to a reporter. To request a credit, customers can do so through the Xfinity app or calling 1-800-Xfinity, Koriel said.

If Xfinity is providing a service, “then you should provide. That would be similar to if I made an agreement or a contract with somebody and I just said ‘I’ll kind of do it when I feel like it.’ That doesn’t work,” Lagos said.

Considering alternatives

Lagos has considered other internet options, but “unfortunately, I’m kind of trapped,” he said. “I’ve considered getting office space again … but that overhead is significantly more expensive.”

He has contemplated switching over to Starlink, a broadband satellite internet service owned and operated by SpaceX, whose satellites orbit closer to the earth’s surface than traditional satellite services to offer higher speeds, according to the company’s website.

“I have thought about pursuing something like Starlink, which seems like a ridiculous thing to pursue given where we live. That’s meant for people really out in the middle of nowhere,” Lagos said. The Starlink option also is more expensive, according to a comparison of the Starlink and Xfinity websites.

During tax season, Balston and an employee did as much as they could when the internet was out, “but it’s like having your hands tied behind your back,” she said.

So for Balston, the time for backup has come. This week, technicians from Two Rock LAN, another internet service provider, will install equipment at her home and another neighbor’s house, she said.

The extra layer of internet, she added, will cost her about $100 a month.

