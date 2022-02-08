Years into pandemic, Black History Month goes on in Petaluma

Established in 1978, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development has annually hosted Black History Month programs, along with a host of other impactful efforts through the decades. For more information about the organization, including to register for the Feb. 26 Zoom program, go to pbcd4us.com .

The Petaluma City Council on Monday passed a proclamation recognizing Black History Month and commending “Petaluma Blacks for Community Development in their effort to support the community at large and to provide our city with Black cultural activities and an awareness of Black heritage.”

Faith Ross recalls with ease the last time Petaluma Blacks for Community Development was able to host an in-person Black History Month exhibit and event in Petaluma. That’s because when it came time to dismantle the displays tied to that year’s theme – Remember, Educate and Celebrate – the Petaluma History Museum had closed down due to the rise of COVID-19.

“We literally had to sign in and take temperatures (to get into the museum),” Ross said, before turning to reflect on the past two years. “You just had no idea it was going to go on so long.”

After last year’s Zoom-based programming and storefront celebrations of diverse families in Petaluma, Ross had turned a hopeful eye to 2022 – the year that in-person celebrations might return. But another in a seemingly endless series of spikes in coronavirus cases led Petaluma officials to once again shutter the museum.

Ross and company, now well-practiced at pivoting quickly, have instead joined forces with the Petaluma Library to honor Black History Month, embracing the theme of Black Health and Wellness with displays highlighting intractable health disparities while also celebrating accomplishments.

“It takes into account not only the physical health, but also the mental health, which is a really big issue with the pandemic, and all of the information coming about young people and the problems they’re having,” Ross said.

Petaluma Blacks for Community Development members have worked for weeks to sharpen plans, including the partnership with the Petaluma Library. And Ross said last week that the rush was on to ensure a smooth rollout by Monday, Feb. 7.

“Right now, we’ve done a lot of research. We’ve spent weeks researching Black doctors and Black hospitals,” Ross said. “We’ve got a lot of information, it’s just a matter of us taking that information and putting it on little boards.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the Petaluma Library 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays to view the exhibit.

The display, which Ross is calling a mini-exhibit, focuses on root causes of health disparities of African Americans, exploring slavery, inferior medical and housing, trauma, violence, negative stereotypes and mistrust.

“We want to pinpoint those areas – these are the things that have happened,” Ross said. “At the same time, we’re saying, even with these things that are out there that are negative, we have made some progress … showing what we’ve done. We’ve created our own hospitals. Looking at African Americans who have created inventions and other things that have helped not only Black people, but Americans in general.”

The plan, Ross said, is to turn the small exhibit into a big impact, using video to spread the message farther, and asking local agencies, nonprofits and businesses to host the video on their websites during Black History Month.

Petaluma Blacks for Community Development also plans a Zoom program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Ross said her group is still hoping to host a traditional jazz concert, and they’re mulling a panel discussion on health disparities for Black Americans as well.

The pandemic, though, has left much up in the air. Even now, two years later.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.