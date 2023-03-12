The first atmospheric river that inundated parts of Sonoma County this weekend, which was expected to dump as much as 3 inches of rain in the region, will continue into Sunday afternoon, gradually tapering off before a second deluge is expected on Monday.

Precipitation totals have exceeded meteorologists’ predictions. The accumulation recorded as of Sunday morning was about a 0.10 of an inch to an inch more of rain across Sonoma County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Eleanor Dhuyvetter.

Some valley locations, including Santa Rosa, have received an additional 0.50 inch.

Forecasters predict a short break in the showers by the afternoon, but after that North Bay residents can expect more light to moderate rainfall, with about 0.25 of an inch to an inch of accumulation, with even more expected in the higher elevations.

Dhuyvetter said that while Sunday’s rain tallies are small, there have still been reports of “nuisance flooding ... and at least one reported mudslide, near Guerneville.”

“We are seeing some more mild to moderate impacts just from these lower amounts because the ground is already so so saturated,” she said.

The next powerful storm system, a second atmospheric river, will arrive late Monday night, said Brooke Bingaman, a Monterey-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Monday evening through early Wednesday morning. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain are forecast for Valleys, with 3 to 7 inches for coastal hills. More details are located here: https://t.co/BpoovHo821 pic.twitter.com/5z36ovSuY1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

Sonoma County can expect 2 to 3 inches of rain in the valleys, and from 3 to 5 inches in the highlands. A flood watch, along with a high wind watch, will be in effect from late Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

As happens when one major storm follows so closely on the heels of another, “the impacts are going to be a bit compounded,” said Bingaman.

“Because the soils are already super saturated, any additional rainfall is basically going to be straight run-off into our streams and river systems. So we’re definitely concerned about flooding.”

Predicted high winds could also contribute to more storm-related hazards, such as downed trees, Dhuyvetter said.

The weather service issued a high wind watch for Monday night into Tuesday night for the parts of the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph in the Sonoma County valleys and about 50 mph in higher elevations could cause multiple trees, already sitting in soaked soils, to topple, Dhuyvetter said.

After cresting at 28.26 feet late Friday -- just below “monitor level” – the Russian River at Guerneville is now forecast to reach 32.9 feet on Wednesday at about 9 am, according to a chart produced by the California Nevada River Forecast Center, whose predictions come with significant margin for error.

That would be 0.9 feet above “minor flood” level, causing portions of roads in the lowest sections of town, including the intersection of Highway 116 and Neely Road, to close due to flooding.

The Russian River is forecast to crest about 15.7 feet in Hopland at about 4 pm Tuesday -- 0.7 feet beyond its 15-foot flood stage, at which water can flood crop lands near the river and flow into Highway 175.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.