“It was just so beautiful there,” she said. “I loved to run there and just sit by the pond or maybe stretch and just enjoy feeling like I was out in the wilderness even though I was only a couple of hills from home."

5. Mann’s favorite place to go as a kid in Sonoma County was running along Copeland Creek to the duck pond at Sonoma State University.

4. Something you may not suspect about Mann is that she’s “horrible” at pop culture. “For some reason, it doesn't stick in my brain,” she said. (This claim was confirmed by a Press Democrat question regarding Taylor Swift’s birthday.)

3. Her nickname “Duke,” also John Wayne’s nickname, is her call sign given to her in the Marine Corps because people teased her for having a funny gait that reminded them of the Hollywood star’s iconic walk.

Nicole Aunapu Mann, a NASA astronaut and Sonoma County native, recently returned from a trip to outer space as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission.

Mann, who is Wailacki on her mom’s side and an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, was the first Indigenous woman in space.

Born in Penngrove and raised in the Rohnert Park-Cotati School District, Mann is a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a test pilot in the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet.

Mann, the featured speaker in The Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation event Sept. 20, talked with a reporter about what motivates her, the stories she brings back from her 157 days in orbit, and how she’s handling being back among the earthlings.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Press Democrat: What does it feel like to look at Earth from space?

Mann: Oh, my goodness. It is absolutely the most incredible thing that I've ever seen. It's a little difficult to explain the emotions that come with that type of view.

When you see the planets in daylight, it’s so bright that you can't see any stars. So, when you look out into the vacuum of space, you just see the absolute blackest of black that you've ever seen. I've never seen anything so absolute in my life.

But as your eyes come down to the planet, you start to pick up that horizon, Unfortunately, videos and photography just can't do it justice. They can't capture how dynamic and brilliant the colors are ― these amazing blues, reds and yellows.

You'll see the dark blues of the oceans, the white of the clouds and the tans of the desert. You see the planet in all of its majesty, and it seems so large, powerful and alive.

And then, you look up at the black vacuum of space and you think, ‘Oh my gosh we're just so tiny.’ You see that thin line of horizon and then you have this overwhelming sense of fragility. That atmosphere is the only thing keeping all us humans alive, and it just makes you realize how important it is that we care for our planet.

PD: What does a work-life balance mean to you, especially being a mother?

Mann: It’s quite challenging; I am not going under-exaggerate that.

For the longest time, I was trying to strike this balance, and I thought one day I would find it. But, what I've realized is that an equilibrium doesn’t really exist for me. It's a continual process that I'm always working on based upon the needs of my family, my personal needs and my work commitments.

When I was working out for a spacewalk flight, for example, my focus was shifted more toward my training and preparing for the mission. But now that I'm back from the mission, I'm able to shift my focus more toward my family. I’m comfortable knowing it's going to change on a daily basis.

PD: After being in space, how difficult is it adjusting to being back on Earth?

Mann: Adjusting to gravity was bit of a challenge.

Living and working in microgravity is just wonderful. When you sleep, your neck and back don't hurt. You don't have any aches and pains.

When you come back to Earth, you're not used to the weight of your own body. Although you're quite strong because you exercise a lot in space, all those little muscles in your neck and your back ― these little stabilizer muscles ― aren't as strong as they used to be.

And we have a 45-day period where we work with a trainer every day to bring our bodies and our minds back to what they were like before.

PD: What were the first moments back in gravity like? Did you fall over or have any pain?

Mann: Yes, you cannot stand still and it's very difficult to walk or turn.

When we land on the water, the SpaceX team actually picks us up and puts the entire spacecraft on a boat. They have a recovery team that literally pulls us out of the spacecraft, helps us stand up and puts us on a gurney to wheel us away into the medical tent.

Maybe two to three hours after landing, you can stand but you're quite wobbly and need some assistance.

About five hours later, we were back in Houston and we were able to walk off the airplane, but we were holding on to the handrails, and people were nearby in case we lost our balance.

PD: What motivates you the most?

Mann: Thinking back to being a young child and growing up in Northern California, I wasn't sure exactly what I wanted to do in life.

I certainly didn't have it all figured out. My path took me to the military initially because I was interested in serving my country, and I was really was drawn to the concept that I could be a part of something bigger than just myself.

Later in my career, when NASA gave me an opportunity to be an astronaut, it was the same type of thing that pulled me toward the Marine Corps: this concept that I could be a part of something much bigger than myself, than the military, than the United States. It's really the world. I see this as really a human effort and something that hopefully unites the world as we explore beyond the Earth’s orbit and even into deep space.