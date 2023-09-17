‘You see the planet in all of its majesty’: A Q&A with Sonoma County native and astronaut Nicole Mann

Nicole Mann talked with a Press Democrat reporter about what motivates her, stories from her 157 days in orbit, and how she’s handling being back on Earth.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2023, 7:00AM
Five fun facts about Astronaut Nicole Mann

1. Mann’s guilty pleasure is York Peppermint Patties.

2. Mann’s favorite song is “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

3. Her nickname “Duke,” also John Wayne’s nickname, is her call sign given to her in the Marine Corps because people teased her for having a funny gait that reminded them of the Hollywood star’s iconic walk.

4. Something you may not suspect about Mann is that she’s “horrible” at pop culture. “For some reason, it doesn't stick in my brain,” she said. (This claim was confirmed by a Press Democrat question regarding Taylor Swift’s birthday.)

5. Mann’s favorite place to go as a kid in Sonoma County was running along Copeland Creek to the duck pond at Sonoma State University.

“It was just so beautiful there,” she said. “I loved to run there and just sit by the pond or maybe stretch and just enjoy feeling like I was out in the wilderness even though I was only a couple of hills from home."

Nicole Aunapu Mann, a NASA astronaut and Sonoma County native, recently returned from a trip to outer space as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission.

Mann, who is Wailacki on her mom’s side and an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, was the first Indigenous woman in space.

Born in Penngrove and raised in the Rohnert Park-Cotati School District, Mann is a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a test pilot in the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet.

Mann, the featured speaker in The Press Democrat’s Women in Conversation event Sept. 20, talked with a reporter about what motivates her, the stories she brings back from her 157 days in orbit, and how she’s handling being back among the earthlings.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Press Democrat: What does it feel like to look at Earth from space?

Mann: Oh, my goodness. It is absolutely the most incredible thing that I've ever seen. It's a little difficult to explain the emotions that come with that type of view.

When you see the planets in daylight, it’s so bright that you can't see any stars. So, when you look out into the vacuum of space, you just see the absolute blackest of black that you've ever seen. I've never seen anything so absolute in my life.

But as your eyes come down to the planet, you start to pick up that horizon, Unfortunately, videos and photography just can't do it justice. They can't capture how dynamic and brilliant the colors are ― these amazing blues, reds and yellows.

You'll see the dark blues of the oceans, the white of the clouds and the tans of the desert. You see the planet in all of its majesty, and it seems so large, powerful and alive.

And then, you look up at the black vacuum of space and you think, ‘Oh my gosh we're just so tiny.’ You see that thin line of horizon and then you have this overwhelming sense of fragility. That atmosphere is the only thing keeping all us humans alive, and it just makes you realize how important it is that we care for our planet.

PD: What does a work-life balance mean to you, especially being a mother?

Mann: It’s quite challenging; I am not going under-exaggerate that.

For the longest time, I was trying to strike this balance, and I thought one day I would find it. But, what I've realized is that an equilibrium doesn’t really exist for me. It's a continual process that I'm always working on based upon the needs of my family, my personal needs and my work commitments.

When I was working out for a spacewalk flight, for example, my focus was shifted more toward my training and preparing for the mission. But now that I'm back from the mission, I'm able to shift my focus more toward my family. I’m comfortable knowing it's going to change on a daily basis.

PD: After being in space, how difficult is it adjusting to being back on Earth?

Mann: Adjusting to gravity was bit of a challenge.

Living and working in microgravity is just wonderful. When you sleep, your neck and back don't hurt. You don't have any aches and pains.

When you come back to Earth, you're not used to the weight of your own body. Although you're quite strong because you exercise a lot in space, all those little muscles in your neck and your back ― these little stabilizer muscles ― aren't as strong as they used to be.

And we have a 45-day period where we work with a trainer every day to bring our bodies and our minds back to what they were like before.

PD: What were the first moments back in gravity like? Did you fall over or have any pain?

Mann: Yes, you cannot stand still and it's very difficult to walk or turn.

When we land on the water, the SpaceX team actually picks us up and puts the entire spacecraft on a boat. They have a recovery team that literally pulls us out of the spacecraft, helps us stand up and puts us on a gurney to wheel us away into the medical tent.

Maybe two to three hours after landing, you can stand but you're quite wobbly and need some assistance.

About five hours later, we were back in Houston and we were able to walk off the airplane, but we were holding on to the handrails, and people were nearby in case we lost our balance.

PD: What motivates you the most?

Mann: Thinking back to being a young child and growing up in Northern California, I wasn't sure exactly what I wanted to do in life.

I certainly didn't have it all figured out. My path took me to the military initially because I was interested in serving my country, and I was really was drawn to the concept that I could be a part of something bigger than just myself.

Later in my career, when NASA gave me an opportunity to be an astronaut, it was the same type of thing that pulled me toward the Marine Corps: this concept that I could be a part of something much bigger than myself, than the military, than the United States. It's really the world. I see this as really a human effort and something that hopefully unites the world as we explore beyond the Earth’s orbit and even into deep space.

And so it was that concept of being a small part of this exploration of humanity that really, really got me excited.

PD: Were there any lessons that you had to learn the hard way?

Mann: Absolutely. Where do I begin?

Just like anybody in their career, you stumble along the way and that's part of the process. It's OK. Especially as a young person, you might feel discouraged when you fail. But really, every time you stumble, you learn so much, and that makes you a better person.

Most recently, I think back to our two spacewalks while onboard the International Space Station. That first spacewalk, we had some mechanical interference with hardware we were trying to install, so we weren’t successful that first try. That was a very challenging time for myself, the crew and the huge team of people on the ground. Initially, it was like ‘Oh my gosh, we just failed. We did not accomplish our mission.’

Then, everybody comes together right away and we said: “How can we solve this problem? What can we do?“ Then you feel it’s a challenge and something you need to overcome.

Finally working together as a team, we were successful. And that was just an incredible feeling of accomplishment for the entire team and I. It was a great example of when everybody works together, the amazing things that we can accomplish.

I'm sure I will continue to see challenges throughout the rest of my life.

PD: How do you feel being a role model now for young girls and Native Americans, and how do you cope with that pressure?

Mann: I see it really as a huge responsibility.

It became very evident to me when I was on board the space station because I had the chance to do many outreach events. I was amazed at how many people followed along on the mission, especially young children, Indigenous communities and schools.

Now that I'm back, I have the opportunity to do more outreach. For me, it makes me feel incredibly proud. I have this unique responsibility to share my journey and my story with the younger generation.

I hope to inspire them, but even more so, I want to encourage communities that don't have the same opportunities I had growing up ― communities that are faced with barriers to success.

Hopefully, then they can identify with my experience in some way and that gives them extra courage to dream big and have the discipline and the motivation to go out there and achieve those dreams.

PD: You’ve talked a little bit about wanting to rediscover your roots. What has that journey been like for you, so far?

Mann: I grew up in the Rohnert Park, Penngrove, Petaluma area with a lot of extended family in that area and some in the Willits area, but we didn't keep in contact with them that much. So, this experience has really reconnected me with a lot of the extended family.

Earlier in the summer, I had a chance to go visit the Covelo and Willits area. I got to reconnect and learn more about my background and family.

It's been very interesting, and to me it drives home the importance of my responsibility to communicate. You see kids in Round Valley who prior to my mission had no idea that we have humans who’ve been continuously living in space for almost 23 years. There's so many opportunities in math, science and engineering, if they're interested in that. Hopefully, we can continue to build upon that relationship.

I'm excited when I'll be out in California next week. I'll get a chance to go back to Rancho Cotate High School and Petaluma High School. And then I'm also headed up to Covelo on Saturday to do an event for California Indian Days.

PD: What message would you give to people who find STEM super intimidating?

Mann: It's OK to feel a little nervous or scared about calculus, for example, but you shouldn't let that hold you back.

If you're scared to try something, then you're really counting yourself out right away.

And so, I say don't be afraid to pursue an education in STEM, if that's what you're interested in. It's OK to struggle along the way. Hopefully you have teachers, community, family that can help you out and when you find yourself starting to struggle in an area. It's important to surround yourself with people who uplift you.

Certainly ask for help. Not everything is going to come easy. It certainly didn't come easy for me. I asked for a lot of help along the way.

PD: How did you navigate being a woman and being Native American in a predominantly white, male dominated field? Did you find yourself coming across people’s perceived stereotypes about you and having to overcome them?

Mann: You know, fortunately the Naval Academy did a great job. I studied mechanical engineering, and I certainly at that time, there were very few women or Indigenous people in that role, but I felt like they provided support across the brigade of midshipmen.

I feel fortunate that I did not feel like there were any kind of stereotypes pushed upon me. All those opportunities were there in existence.

Now, the workforce at NASA is incredibly diverse. There are so many different people from different backgrounds, whether that be race, religion and more.

That diversity is a reflection of the diversity in the United States and it's really amazing to work in a place were there’s so many qualified and capable people, from flight directors to engineers. So, I think NASA is really leading the way and hopefully setting a great example for the rest of the world to really embrace diversity and inclusion.

PD: Are there any cultural or spiritual beliefs from your Native American background that influenced your experience or perspective on space exploration?

Mann: I don't know about space exploration specifically, but I think certainly a lot of the values of family and community were very important to me growing up and still are throughout my life.

I think, you know, one of the biggest things that I remember my mom teaching me when I was little is just the power of energy. She would always give us what she calls ‘white lights,' which are just good energy. She continues to send me white lights to this day. That support and energy from other people can be so powerful and can help you quite a bit when you're having difficult times. I really embrace that throughout my life.

My mother also gave me a dream catcher when I was little, because I always had horrible dreams. I took a very special little piece of home with me to space. I had it by my sleeping quarter and it would just float with me space. It was beautiful.

PD: What are you looking forward to most in the future?

Mann: I'm really looking forward to these next opportunities in space.

The ability of commercial industry to allow humans to be in low orbit space will allow so many opportunities for people to go to space. NASA has now shifted their focus really toward the moon and the Artemis program. Hopefully, that launches by the end of next year, our first crewed mission, which will go around the moon. It's the first in a series of missions where we land on the moon and have sustained human presence on the moon. And this is a steppingstone for future exploration to Mars.

So, it's just such an exciting time to be at NASA. I'm looking forward to all the opportunities and hopefully to fly again, whether that be to the International Space Station, or potentially a future mission to Mars under the Artemis program. I don't know, but either way, I'm so excited to be a part of all those programs.

PD: So, would you go to Mars?

Mann: I would. We don't have the technology now, but we’ll have to figure it out. Unfortunately, it might be past my time as an astronaut, but if we had the technology, yes, I would go. Would you go with me?

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

