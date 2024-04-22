Following a five-year hiatus, Yountville showcased its finest food and wine offerings Sunday during the Taste of Yountville at Chandon Gardens.

The event included more than a dozen participating wineries at the newly renovated space.

Chandon plays a unique role in the history of Yountville.

It was one of the first sparkling wineries in the U.S. and it opened one of Yountville's first tasting rooms in 1977.