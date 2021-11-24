Your guide to Sonoma County’s crab season on hold

Your guide to Sonoma County’s crab season on hold

As Thanksgiving approaches here in Petaluma, many start to think about crab – local Dungeness crab. Sadly, the commercial season has yet again been put on hold for the fishing zone off our Sonoma/Marin coastline. As was the case the past two years, passing marine wildlife could be at risk of getting tangled in the crab pot lines so the state has postponed the opening commercial crabbing. (For a couple of years prior to that, there were health quality concerns that caused a delay). The state will delay the season’s opening if they see as few as 20 humpback whales in the area during aerial surveys, and this year’s North Coast survey turned up as many as 100. The presence of Pacific leatherback turtles is also a concern. Sonoma County could possibly see a delay into the New Year, fisherman have said. But further up the coast, in California’s zone 1 and zone 2 fishing areas off the Mendocino County coastline and further north, the migration may have passed sufficiently enough to warrant opening crabbing as early as December 1.

In a post in the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page, Estero Café owner Samantha Ramey shared her recent research during her attempt to add crab rolls or a crab Benedict to back onto her menu. As of now, any restaurant is either serving last year’s frozen crab or is bringing their crab in from Oregon or Washington. Neither is necessarily a bad option, but diners should be ready to pay big bucks as neither option is as cheap as getting locally caught fresh crab, once the season opens. Once the commercial season does open, Estero Café, in Valley Ford, is a great place to if you simply cannot wait, Anna’s Seafood is currently offering fresh Dungeness crab from Washington, either live or cooked or even cooked and cleaned. Naturally, prices reflect the added cost of importing the crabs from two states up the coast.

Commercial vs. Recreational (Sport)

To sort out any confusion, I purposely differentiate between the commercial and recreational crab seasons. If you have been seeing local social media posts of crabs being caught off our coast, those are from recreational (also called “sport”) crabbers. They are currently allowed to fish, so long as they follow the current regulations, which restrict what kind of traps can be used. The same goes for chartered fishing vessels. The alternate methods of crabbing are far too time consuming for commercial boats to use but for individuals, bobbing around on the ocean swells for the morning or afternoon is often well worth the cost, even if they only come home with one or two lunkers. (The daily bag limit, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, is 10 crabs of 5.75 inches or larger, but cannot be caught from vessels licensed for commercial crab fishing.)

Crab Poaching

Before you start getting gung-ho about making trades to sport crab folks for some of their catch, keep in mind that poaching is a serious business and can land you in a lot of trouble. But more importantly, the reason there are poaching laws in place is because California has more fish/game lovers than we tend to have fish/game, causing a natural pressure on demand. Additionally, and just as important, is protecting and supporting our commercial fishing industry. Unless you are purchasing your crab from a commercial fisherman, catching it yourself, or have received it as a true, no-strings-attached gift, please refrain from partaking in the crab catch. Instead, simply wait until the commercial season opens, or better yet, get yourself over to Bodega Tackle, where they can get you set up with a fishing license, tackle and some guidance on where you too can catch your very own crab. It is less expensive than one might think and is extremely rewarding. And if you have kids, few things will teach them more respect for where their food comes from than crabbing.

Crab Feeds

Ending on a high note, with higher vaccination and booster rates, and a good-looking crab season ahead of us, hopefully we’ll see crab feed fundraisers announcements start to pop up shortly for next year’s calendar. Normally held in January and February, it isn’t too late for fundraisers to start thinking about this. Personally, I am not sure we’re ready to join these often crowded public feeds, but would love to see an in-person option of some sort available after last year’s drive-thru only options. And even without feeds, our local restaurants put on a great show last crab season and I am sure will repeat that again this year. You can read more about last seasons offerings in the Argus article from January 26, 2021, found here: https://www.petaluma360.com/article/entertainment/testing-petalumas-dungeness-crab-dishes/

Bagel Dogs

A few weeks ago we partook in the delicious bagel dog special from the Bagel Mill. Because of the event’s popularity, the Bagel Mill has promised to do bagel dogs more often. However, that experience really brought back great memories from my childhood, when I ate a lot of bagel dogs, so I now have bagel dogs on my mind. As luck would have it, while visiting Maria’s cheese section at Petaluma Market, I just so happened to catch a bagel dog out of the corner of my eye on an endcap facing the salad bar. Nothing like the cheapo ones of my youth, these are from Benny’s Bagel Dogs, which is a San Leandro company. So, although not ultra-local, at least they are not from too far off. We did not pick any up at the time, but saw both Polish sausage and beef frank versions and plan to try them in the future if we simply can’t wait for the Bagel Mill’s excellent bagel dogs to return. And next to Benny’s were piroshkis from Paramount Piroshki, which I had never heard of but apparently is a “San Francisco tradition since 1956.” So, if you are looking for handheld dough-wrapped, meat-stuffed treats and can’t find something in our local eateries to satisfy your cravings, Petaluma Market, as is usual, has you covered.