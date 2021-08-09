A weekend with Duke’s Coach K tops auction lots that brought in $12M at Napa charity event

A Napa Valley charity event last weekend has raised $12 million in support of supporting cutting edge immunotherapy research, the group, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, announced.

The V Foundation 2021 Wine Celebration weekend was hosted by Duke University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, V Foundation Board Member and ESPN “SportsCenter” Anchor Sage Steele, and ESPN College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas.

The event hosted over 450 guests and featured CNN Commentator Paul Begala as a guest speaker.

The foundation stated the highlight of this year’s event was the live auction gala with dozens of lots up for bid. The evening’s top lot thrilled attendees by reaching $1 million for The Legend’s Last Legacy, Duke vs. UNC, featuring a weekend trip to join Duke’s Coach K for his final home game at Cameron Indoor stadium.

Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration reported it has raised over $130 million to support the V Foundation.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $260 million in cancer research grants nationwide.