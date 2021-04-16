Alaska Airlines makes competitive move with new Burbank-Sonoma County flights

Avelo Airlines will be the first commercial carrier at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to offer service to Burbank when it debuts on Wednesday at the regional facility.

But not for long.

Alaska Airlines is swooping in on Avelo Airlines and also entering the Burbank market. Alaska’s service to and from the Southern California city from the Sonoma County airport will begin June 1, according to an April 14 press release from the Seattle-based air carrier.

The additional flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport will be the sixth destination Alaska Airlines services out of the Santa Rosa airport. Alaska also flies to Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Portland and Seattle.

And there’s more news.

Alaska also announced that starting Sept. 8, it will add additional flights to both Orange County and San Diego from the Santa Rosa facility.

“We’re grateful for the 14 years of commitment, growth and Alaska’s outstanding service to the North Bay and the heart of wine country,” Jon Stout, airport manager at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, said in the announcement. “Alaska recognizes the potential in our market and (the airport) looks forward to many more years of a prosperous partnership.”

When Alaska Airlines in 2007 began service to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, it marked the return of a commercial airline for the facility since United Airlines left in 2001. United came back in 2017, and American Airlines began service at the airport the same year.

Alaska Airlines has consistently brought the most business to the Sonoma County airport, as the Business Journal details in the airport’s monthly passenger volume and statistics reports.

By fall, Alaska will operate 13 peak-day departures, including eight daily nonstop flights to Southern California airports, according to the airline.

“We’re proud to better connect Southern California with Sonoma and look forward to welcoming guests with our award-winning service this summer,” Brett Catlin, Alaska’s vice president of network and alliances, said in the release.

The new route between Santa Rosa and Burbank will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft with only window and aisle seating. Tickets for all routes are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.