BottleRock three-day passes sell out, single-day tickets to come

Three-day passes for the Labor Day weekend BottleRock music, wine, food and craft brew festival in Napa sold out in a few hours Thursday, but fans still have a chance to buy single-day tickets.

Headliners Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion are among more than 80 acts set to perform Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds.

The 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup for each day will be announced Monday, May 24.

Single-day tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at BottleRockNapaValley.com. Prices start from $169 for general admission to $599 for a suite.

Usually slated for Memorial Day weekend and last held in 2019, BottleRock was pushed back three times amid the coronavirus pandemic — first to October 2020, then to May 2021 and finally to Sept. 3-5.

All existing tickets purchased for the postponed festivals are valid for the September dates, and those holders have been notified of their options. Fans who want to pre-register can visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.

For details and updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.

You also can follow the festival on Facebook (facebook.com/BottleRockNapaValley/, Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock).

Founded in 2013, BottleRock in years past has drawn crowds to the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds of up to 120,000, including fans from across the nation and world.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.