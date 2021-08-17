Buying a home in the North Bay gets even harder as affordability drops in Q2

The association representing the industry which sells homes in California is delivering news that, even in a pandemic, may not be all that surprising to many people: Fewer people can afford to buy a home in the state than a year ago.

The most affordable Bay Area county was Solano, where 40% households could afford the $570,000 median-priced home, down from 46% a year before, according to the California Association of Realtors newly released traditional housing affordability index. And for the whole North Bay, Lake County’s housing remains the most affordable, with 43% of first-timers able to afford a $339,000 median-priced house, down from 47%.

Other oddities in the report findings concerning the North Bay included, Mendocino, which had the third largest affordability drop (15 percentage points) from a year ago, had the seventh highest price growth of all counties in the latest quarter.

As for the San Francisco Bay Area, affordability declined from both the previous quarter and year ago in every county except San Francisco, which held even at 19% from a year ago. San Mateo County was the least affordable, with just 17% of households able to purchase the $2,117,500 median-priced home.

Statewide, percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2021 dropped to 23% from 27% in the first quarter of 2021 and from 33% in the second quarter of 2020

The real estate trade group stated that anyone who wanted to buy the median-priced single-family California home would need to have a minimum annual income of $150,800, They’d be paying off a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage of 3.2% at a rate of $3,770 a month, assuming a 20% down payment.

Nationwide, while home affordability also fell this year compared to last, the association reported compared with California, half of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $357,900 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $66,000 to make monthly payments of $1,650.