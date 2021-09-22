California housing prices reached a new record — again

The median price of a single-family California home rose to $827,940 in August, the fifth record high in the last six months, according to the California Department of Finance.

The record-breaking amount comes after housing prices experienced a slight dip, to $811,170, in July.

The August record marks a 2.1% increase from July and is up 17.1% from August of 2020, according to the state Department of Finance.

Sales of single-family homes totaled 414,860 in August, down 13.3% from July and nearly 11% from August of 2020. This marks the second consecutive year-over-year decline of sales volume and the seventh month-over-month decline in the last eight months, according to the Department of Finance.

The San Francisco Bay Area median price eased 2.7% to $1.27 million in August from the month before and was down from the historic high of $1.35 million in June, according to data from the California Association of Realtors. The regional price in August was up 18.4% from a year before.

Total homes sold in the region in August were down 2.6% from July but up 2.5% from a year before.

For the six North Bay counties, median prices mostly followed the Bay Area trend of retreating from historic highs earlier this summer. The exception was Solano County, where existing homes reached a new high of $590,000 in August and July, up 2.6% from June and 14.6% from August 2020.

The number of Solano homes sold in August rose 1.3% for the month and 4.7% over 12 months.

Marin County home prices slumped 10.9% in August to $1.56 million from the record $1.75 million in July but was up 3.1% from a year before. Marin paralleled other Bay Area counties of Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara with fewer homes sold in August, as the North Bay’s southernmost county had 4.8% fewer homes sold for the month and one-third fewer from a year before.

The median for Napa County prices in August was $900,000, down 4.2% from July and 5.6% from the record $955,000 in June. The county’s median has risen 3.8% over 12 months.

August home sales in the county jumped 15.8% for the month but were down 22.5% from a year before.

Sonoma County’s median price in August was $770,000, up 1.1% for the month and 7.7% from a year before. The county price peaked at $825,000 in June. Sales were up 5.9% for the month and 7.2% over 12 months.

The median price for Lake County homes in August slid 4.6% for the month to $335,000 and down from the area’s peak of $360,000 in May. The county price is up 8.2% from a year before. Sales in August were up 5.7% for the month but down 7% over 12 months.

Mendocino County had a big jump in sales in August, up 27.7% from July, but transactions were down 18.9% from a year before.

The county’s median price in August fell 18% for the month to $533,000 from the peak of $650,000 in July. Yet compared with a year before, the August price was up just 1.7%.

The news about statewide home sale prices comes just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of affordable housing bills into law.

The bills include SB 8, which extends an existing law maintaining limitations on local governments' ability to "downzone" neighborhoods without planning to increase density in other neighborhoods.

Another, SB 9, lets property owners build a duplex on a single-family lot or divide the property into a total of four units.

SB 10 empowers cities and counties to pass ordinances allowing streamlined construction of up to 10 units on a single parcel.

___

Jeff Quackenbush of North Bay Business Journal reported on Bay Area and North Bay data.