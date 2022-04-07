Construction in Marin, Napa, Solano, Sonoma counties up 2% from pre-pandemic levels

Permits issued for residential and nonresidential construction in Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties increased 2.3% last year from 2019, according to industry data.

The value of those permits was $448.4 million in 2021, compared with $438.4 million in 2019.

Click through the gallery above to see details on how many permits for homes, apartments and commercial buildings were issued in those four North Bay counties last year compared with 2020.

North Bay Business Journal list researcher Michelle Fox compiled this data from Construction Industry Research Board, a service of California Homebuilding Foundation.