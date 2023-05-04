Dirt to denim, farm to closet

Petaluma entrepreneur launches all-natural denim company inside repurposed chicken house.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 4, 2023, 5:45AM
Nic Wiessler has always liked the look and feel of classic raw American denim.

For one thing, unlike the average pair of fancy dress slacks, a pair of jeans gets cooler – and definitely more comfortable – after it starts to show some wear and tear.

“I’d be on a business trip, looking the part, and when I’d be about to get on the plane I’d change into my raw selvedge denim,” Wiessler says, reaching over to grab a pair of jeans from a nearby workbench in the refurbished chicken house that is the headquarters of his recently launched enterprise Wies Made Jeans. “When you first get a pair of raw denim jeans,” he continues, offering the rich blue garment for a visitor to touch, “it’s like wearing cardboard, right? But when you break them in, they get comfortable, they fit you perfectly, and there’s nothing better in the world.”

There are, of course, obvious economic and environmental upsides to buying clothes that wear out slowly, get better with age, and make you want to keep wearing them as long as possible. The less often you have to replace a thing, the fewer of those things will need to be manufactured, and manufacturing, often enough, is a monumental cause of environmental damage.

“The argument for jeans like the ones we make, from a sustainability perspective, is that raw denim is by far the most sustainable fabric you can wear,” Wiessler says, returning the jeans to the workbench, generously bestowed with tools and rulers alongside orderly stacks of fabric and paper. “The value of good denim is, you start wearing it when it’s new and crunchy, and you keep wearing it until you make your own fades, and when you blow something out – a pocket or a knee – you repair it, because then it’s even cooler, and then you keep wearing it. A pair of jeans should last a long time, at least 120 wears and usually longer.”

Wiessler, leaning against the bench, stretches out one leg and gives his jeans a friendly slap.

“I’ve been wearing these forever,” he says, “and they’re just starting to get cool now.”

Wies Made Jeans was officially launched three months ago when the Petaluma start-up launched its website on Feb. 7 after more than three years of planning, development, design, experimentation and testing. From denim jeans to cotton T-shirts to canvas jackets, the company’s garments are all sustainably farmed, milled and sewn, a practice Wiessler says is rarely done by any clothing brand of significant size in the country. Wies Made is also, he says, the only company of its kind to make jeans using only materials found in the United States.

“As of today, we are the only premium brand of denim that is totally sourced in the U.S.,” he says. “We take the same approach with our knitwear, like with our T-shirts. We source the cotton here in the U.S., knit, cut and sew it it in Los Angeles. Even our buttons are made in the U.S., in Connecticut. We are the only premium jeans brand that does everything in the U.S.”

Wiessler grew up in Petaluma, delivering newspapers after school and eventually working in retail stores. Early on, he started learning the ropes of the business as a stock kid at the Gap, eventually working in other denim shops in San Francisco while studying at Sonoma State.

By then his tastes in fashion were more or less set in stone.

“I’ve always loved classic American denim,” he says.

After graduation, he recognized the need for a career that would allow him to stay on the move, rather than chained to a desk in an office. He had a demonstrated knack for retail, and after some entry-level jobs at sizable companies like The Gap and Nike/Cole Haan, he found himself moving up the ladder from store manager to area manager to district manager to regional manager to director of retail. He especially enjoyed working for smaller companies like Bonobos men’s wear and Restoration Hardware.

“I’ve spent most of my career working with little startups with five or ten stores and taking them up to 40, 50 or 100 stores,” he says. “It was an awesome experience, a whole lot of work, but I enjoyed it. And I always thought, someday I kind of want to start my own company, launch my own products.”

It now seems inevitable that those products would include garments made of classic raw selvedge denim. Selvedge denim – referring to self-edged fabric – is woven on old-fashioned shuttle-looms, the fabric recognizable by its finished edge, which prevents it from fraying. Wiessler leads the way into a back room wearing over a dozen sample jeans, in various stages of wear, tear and coolness, hang from iron nails lined up in a row on the weathered wooden wall. From the corner he pulls out a roll of denim fabric, and points out the edge.

“That’s selvedge denim,” he says. “Denim fans know what that means. You see that and you can say, ‘I know that you know that I know real denim when I see it.’ It’s the best, but it’s incredibly slow to make, which is why it’s more expensive.”

By 2019, when the idea for the company had substantially established itself in Wiessler’s mind, he knew his company would need to focus on environmentally sustainable goods.

“I knew that a lot of the marketing that other garment companies were using, marketing around the idea of sustainably-sourced materials and cotton, were half-truths at best,” he says.

Committed to actual sustainability, Wiessler focused his attention on locating American denim-making mills that produce good quality, natural fiber that is locally sourced. What he found was that in the U.S., there are only two existing denim mills that still specialize in denim. One of those, Vidalia Mills in Louisiana, has demonstrated its traditional ideals by carefully maintaining 64 old-fashioned draper selvedge looms, all of them around 50-years-old.

“They keep these things running for small, niche brands like myself, and they source the cotton a mile from the mill, and that really hit the mark of what I was looking for,” he says. “So that was a no-brainer. That’s the kind of denim I like, a really great, high-quality soft denim but that is heavy – preferably 14 ounces.”

The other denim mill in the U.S., according to Wiessler, is in Mt. Vernon, and primarily produces mid-tier denim that goes overseas to be cut and sewn for major brands.

“My pitch to them was, if we are going to do this in the U.S., from farm to mill to sew, it’s going to be expensive,” Wiessler says. “I wanted to use really high-end, ring-spun yarn, a really high-quality yarn, better-quality cotton, no polyester, so it’s soft and pliable. Using that philosophy, we built a fabric and tested it out and tweaked it a bit, so that the weave is really tight, which gives it a lot of texture and density, which you just can’t get with the cheap stuff.”

As for the company’s other products, in particular its cotton T-shirts, which Wiessler designed to his own specifications, one has to wonder, isn’t a T-shirt pretty much a T-shirt? How does one bring anything new to a product that seems fairly locked into place?

“Well, I think what’s new or better about our T-shirts is that they are actually old,” Wiessler says. “We are going back to what classic American sportswear used to be, which is just high-quality, natural fiber-based, no synthetics. They are thicker, not thin. They are knit very tight, so when you put this T-shirt on, you’ll feel that weight and that structure. You’ll notice the difference.”

Back out in the workshop – “This is where I design all of the products,“ he says – where numerous shelves are stacked high with jeans, jackets, shirts and caps, Wiessler talks about the challenges of launching a small company with big dreams for the future.

“This is not a big operation,” he says. “I am the product designer, the website designer, the order-taker, the shipping and receiving clerk, the marketing manager and the guy who drives the packaged order to the post office.”

Per plan, the company initially launched as a direct-to-consumer operation, functioning fully through the website. That said, Wiessler says the products will soon be carried in a few boutique stores in Mill Valley and Petaluma, including Estuary on Petaluma Boulevard.

“She’s awesome,” says Wiessler of store owner April Frederick. “They have a beautifully merchandised store, and I think it’s a good match for what we’re doing. We’re excited. We’re nervous, but we’re excited.”

Acknowledging that a pair of Wies Made jeans will run a customer between $200 and $300 dollars, Wiessler points out that the price reflects more than just the carefully-crafted quality of the garments, but represents an investment that is environmentally-focused as it is economic. In addition to the benefits of a product lasting a long time, Wiessler points out another factor that isn’t as obvious – you don’t have to wash them as often.

“With a high quality cotton T-shirt, you can go two or three days in a row and it doesn’t stink, unlike with polyester, which doesn’t breathe well. And with denim, you can go weeks of wear without washing them, and just spot clean when necessary,” he says. “It’s totally true. There’s a strong argument for that, for washing garments less. It has a huge impact on the environment in terms of water use, and in terms of the lifespan of the garment.”

In the future, Wiessler hopes to establish a brick-and-mortar shop where customers can choose a pair of jeans and have them custom-hemmed. Patrons will even be able to bring in a pair with tears and worn-out knees to be stylishly patched on the premises.

But for now, the adventure is just beginning, and Wiessler knows the business well enough to see that the road ahead will be long, but right now, he and his company appear to be headed in the right direction.

“So far, the initial response has been stronger than I thought it would be, but it’s a slow grow, usually, at this stage,” he says. “If we have a strong spring and summer we’ll launch some new products in the fall.”

Giving his well-worn jeans another percussive pat, he says, “After that, we’ll see. Hopefully this is just the beginning of something really special. Honestly, I have all kinds of ideas.”

