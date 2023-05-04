Nic Wiessler has always liked the look and feel of classic raw American denim.

For one thing, unlike the average pair of fancy dress slacks, a pair of jeans gets cooler – and definitely more comfortable – after it starts to show some wear and tear.

“I’d be on a business trip, looking the part, and when I’d be about to get on the plane I’d change into my raw selvedge denim,” Wiessler says, reaching over to grab a pair of jeans from a nearby workbench in the refurbished chicken house that is the headquarters of his recently launched enterprise Wies Made Jeans. “When you first get a pair of raw denim jeans,” he continues, offering the rich blue garment for a visitor to touch, “it’s like wearing cardboard, right? But when you break them in, they get comfortable, they fit you perfectly, and there’s nothing better in the world.”

There are, of course, obvious economic and environmental upsides to buying clothes that wear out slowly, get better with age, and make you want to keep wearing them as long as possible. The less often you have to replace a thing, the fewer of those things will need to be manufactured, and manufacturing, often enough, is a monumental cause of environmental damage.

“The argument for jeans like the ones we make, from a sustainability perspective, is that raw denim is by far the most sustainable fabric you can wear,” Wiessler says, returning the jeans to the workbench, generously bestowed with tools and rulers alongside orderly stacks of fabric and paper. “The value of good denim is, you start wearing it when it’s new and crunchy, and you keep wearing it until you make your own fades, and when you blow something out – a pocket or a knee – you repair it, because then it’s even cooler, and then you keep wearing it. A pair of jeans should last a long time, at least 120 wears and usually longer.”

Wiessler, leaning against the bench, stretches out one leg and gives his jeans a friendly slap.

“I’ve been wearing these forever,” he says, “and they’re just starting to get cool now.”

Wies Made Jeans was officially launched three months ago when the Petaluma start-up launched its website on Feb. 7 after more than three years of planning, development, design, experimentation and testing. From denim jeans to cotton T-shirts to canvas jackets, the company’s garments are all sustainably farmed, milled and sewn, a practice Wiessler says is rarely done by any clothing brand of significant size in the country. Wies Made is also, he says, the only company of its kind to make jeans using only materials found in the United States.

“As of today, we are the only premium brand of denim that is totally sourced in the U.S.,” he says. “We take the same approach with our knitwear, like with our T-shirts. We source the cotton here in the U.S., knit, cut and sew it it in Los Angeles. Even our buttons are made in the U.S., in Connecticut. We are the only premium jeans brand that does everything in the U.S.”

Wiessler grew up in Petaluma, delivering newspapers after school and eventually working in retail stores. Early on, he started learning the ropes of the business as a stock kid at the Gap, eventually working in other denim shops in San Francisco while studying at Sonoma State.

By then his tastes in fashion were more or less set in stone.

“I’ve always loved classic American denim,” he says.

After graduation, he recognized the need for a career that would allow him to stay on the move, rather than chained to a desk in an office. He had a demonstrated knack for retail, and after some entry-level jobs at sizable companies like The Gap and Nike/Cole Haan, he found himself moving up the ladder from store manager to area manager to district manager to regional manager to director of retail. He especially enjoyed working for smaller companies like Bonobos men’s wear and Restoration Hardware.

“I’ve spent most of my career working with little startups with five or ten stores and taking them up to 40, 50 or 100 stores,” he says. “It was an awesome experience, a whole lot of work, but I enjoyed it. And I always thought, someday I kind of want to start my own company, launch my own products.”

It now seems inevitable that those products would include garments made of classic raw selvedge denim. Selvedge denim – referring to self-edged fabric – is woven on old-fashioned shuttle-looms, the fabric recognizable by its finished edge, which prevents it from fraying. Wiessler leads the way into a back room wearing over a dozen sample jeans, in various stages of wear, tear and coolness, hang from iron nails lined up in a row on the weathered wooden wall. From the corner he pulls out a roll of denim fabric, and points out the edge.