Fashion brand Express, Inc. announced Monday morning it has filed for Chapter 11 with the bankruptcy court in Delaware.

A news release from the Ohio-based retailer said it intends to sell a majority of its stores and also plans to close 95 Express retail locations.

In the release, Express said it filed for bankruptcy to “facilitate” the sale to an investor group, which includes WHP Global, Brookfield Properties, and mall group Simon Property.

None of Express’s three North Bay locations are expected to close, although the brand’s Emeryville location in Alameda County is listed in the filing as one of the 95 stores set to close.

“We continue to make meaningful progress refining our product assortments, driving demand, connecting with customers and strengthening our operations,” CEO Stewart Glendinning said in the release. “We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives.”

Express launched in 1980 and owns multiple brands including menswear brand Bonobos Guideshop and climate-focused apparel and home goods brand UpWest. The retailer became known for its casual office wear but has since struggled to keep up with similar brands like H&M and Zara.

All 12 of the company’s UpWest stores are scheduled for closure.

The company has approximately 530 Express and Express Factory Outlet stores across the country and Puerto Rico.

Closing sales at the impacted locations are scheduled to begin Tuesday, with online operations continuing as normal and physical locations operating at regular hours. The release said orders will continue to be fulfilled and returns will still be processed.

Gift cards and store credits are also unaffected and can still be redeemed in-store. Express Insider, the brand’s loyalty program, and its customer benefits will also stay the same.

Express, Inc. also announced that Mark Still, who had been serving as interim chief financial officer, will serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer effective immediately.

“I congratulate Mark on his appointment as our go-forward CFO, underscoring the significant contributions he has made to Express throughout his career,” Glendinning said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to benefit from his extensive leadership experience and financial expertise as we move ahead.”

