Flights between Sonoma County and Reno-Tahoe to start in July

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport soon will become a landing spot for an airline that services the Reno and Lake Tahoe region.

Aha, a leisure carrier operated by ExpressJet Airlines, announced Tuesday it will launch nonstop service beginning July 14 between its hub at Reno-Tahoe International Airport and the Santa Rosa airport.

The airline will fly to the Sonoma County facility twice a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets, according to Aha’s press release.

“Reno has been a long requested and sought-after market from STS, and we are looking forward to a great partnership connecting these two great destinations,” Jon Stout, airport manager at the Sonoma County facility, stated in the release.

Flights will operate every Thursday and Sunday departing from Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 3:40 p.m. and arriving at 4:37 p.m at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport. Return flights will depart Santa Rosa at 5:15 p.m. and arrive at 6:12 p.m in Reno-Tahoe, according to the announcement.

The arrival of Aha — short for air, hotel, adventure — to Sonoma County marks 10 cities that Aha is serving with nonstop flights from Reno-Tahoe.

The airline also services Bakersfield, Fresno, Palm Springs and Ontario in the California market; Eugene and Medford in Oregon; and Spokane, Redmond and Pasco in Washington.

“We are excited to provide Sonoma County residents the opportunity to take short, spontaneous trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of airport layovers or driving,” Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet’s Aha business unit, stated in the release. “And travelers from Reno can use Santa Rosa as a jumping off point for all there is to see, do, eat, drink and explore in California’s wine country.”

Aha is offering $49 one-way introductory fares through May 31 for travel completed by Aug. 15. More information is available at flyaha.com.