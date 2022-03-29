Forty Under 40 Awards winners for Napa, Marin, Sonoma counties announced

The selections are in. Scroll through the gallery above to see who the North Bay Business Journal selected as winners of this year’s Forty Under 40 Awards.

They are professionals who have already begun to shine in their businesses or careers and are worth watching for what they will contribute to the business community in the future.

These winners are not pictured:

Angie Sanchez, 34, founder and executive director, VIDA, El Verano (Sonoma Valley)

The winners will be recognized at a Tuesday, April 19, event from 4 to 6:30 p.m at The Blue Ridge Kitchen at The Barlow in Sebastopol. Information: nbbj.news/forty2022

Presenting sponsor is Exchange Bank, and the Gold Partner for the event is Redwood Credit Union.