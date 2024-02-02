Local Petaluma flower farm Happy Dahlia Farm has closed citing funding issues and the owners wanting to dedicate more time to spending with family.

Owners Meagan and Tony Major announced the closing of Happy Dahlia Farm in a Facebook post last week.

“We have been unable to find a suitable location to move the flowers to or secure funding to continue with the farm,” the couple said in their post. “The decision was not made lightly and we want to express our deepest gratitude to every one of you who has been a part of our journey.”

Meagan Major told The Press Democrat Thursday that maintaining the farm was financially challenging for the couple along with demanding days taking care of the flowers.

“I was working 16-hour days at least five days a week and then have anxiety at night because all of our assets are alive,” Meagan said. “It also really came down to family first and the well-being of our home.”

She said she and her husband are looking for potential buyers to take over the farm space and have had a handful of inquiries already.

Meagan, a former freelance makeup artist, and Tony, a former mechanic for Audi, purchased the farm, then known as Aztec Dahlias, outside of Petaluma in 2020.

Meagan had no gardening experience and although Tony had grown up with fruit trees in his backyard he had never tended anything bigger.

Aztec Dahlias grew different varieties of the bushy, tuberous flower for events such as weddings. When the Majors purchased the farm, they immediately pivoted to becoming a community space and sanctuary.

Happy Dahlia Farm grew over 100 varieties of dahlias and held many events throughout dahlia season to give visitors a chance to connect with nature, build their own bouquets, and participate in a full moon ceremony or a sound bath. Sound bathing is an experience where you’re immersed in deep sound vibrations, which can be soothing to participants.

“I always wanted a space for people to have access to beauty,” Meagan said.

The farm recently held a final sale where fans of dahlias and of the farm could purchase tubers, garden supplies and furniture used on the flower farm. Meagan hopes that just because there won’t be a dahlia farm in Petaluma anymore, that people can “Keep the dahlia dream alive” by building their own little sanctuaries or gardens.

But the Majors won’t be leaving Sonoma County any time soon.

Meagan says she plans to take a break before starting some business coaching for other entrepreneurs who also want to make an impact with their business ventures.

She also wants to continue holding moon ceremonies and sound baths like she did on the farm, along with launching other ventures.

“I’m really proud of what we built and the way we built it.”

