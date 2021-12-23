Hopeful signs retailers are keeping Grinch from stealing Christmas

This update was in excess of Deloitte’s 1% to 1.5% projection for 2020 and the U.S. Census Bureau’s November 2020 to January 2021 sales growth estimate of 5.8% to $1.19 trillion with similar seasonal adjustments. Deloitte also predicted e-commerce sales growing by 11% to 15% year over year to between $210 and $218 billion, as reported by Supermarket News in November.

Deloitte also forecast significantly higher preliminary holiday retail and distribution projections estimating growth of 7% to 9% totaling $1.28 to $1.3 trillion between November and January 2022.

However, on Dec. 3 the NRF’s group economist Jack Kleinhenz said spending from November to December could increase as much as 11.5% over the same year ago period with total sales hitting an all-time high of between $834.4 and $859 billion – excluding spending at auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

In October the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted a new high holiday spending season with sales rising to between 8.5% and 10.5% from last year.

Supply chain issues remain, but as Christmas Day approaches, North Bay retailers say proactive shoppers and businesses which ordered early may have checked the Grinch from stealing holiday retail sales.

“Everyone could be selling more than they are now if they had more stock on hand. The Village at Corte Madera has seen a return to 102% of pre-COVID foot traffic. While large customers can sometimes influence upstream production decisions, small scale firms do not have much power when it comes to who gets what products and how much in times like these,” Marin Economic Forum CEO Mike Blakeley said.

Blakeley said many businesses worked early on to secure more inventory to protect against shortages as the critical Christmas season progressed. Longer term, a recent survey showed that a number of Marin business owners believe it will take from 6 to 12 months to fully recover sales revenues lost during the height of the pandemic, while some say only about 1 to 3 months.

Traditional malls such as Santa Rosa Plaza have been hit especially hard by store closures, though outdoor shopping centers that focus on local retailers such as Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa and the Barlow in Sebastopol have fared better despite issues surrounding the ability to obtain merchandise.

Supply chain casualty: Donuts

A number of shortages are due in part to supply chain problems, evidenced by the number of container ships waiting at anchor off shore, a lack of dock space, with not enough longshore men to unload them and truck drivers to deliver the goods.

Impact has been hit and miss. For example, some donut shops are closed, lacking the special flour mix for donuts coming from Asia. Signs posted on pastry shelves and cabinets at Safeway in Windsor in Sonoma County also tell consumers of the temporary donut shortage.

For independent restauranteurs – especially those offering take-out -- carryout containers and small plastic or paper one and two ounce mini-cups used to hold salad dressing and sauces are in short supply. Adequate quantities of Solo cups, pizza boxes, bulk food containers and napkins have also declined at restaurant supply houses from time to time.

Smart and Final Extension employees in San Rafael who did not wish to be identified because they were not authorized to speak said that their company is in a wait-and-see mode and they are not expecting 100% order fulfilment for products sourced overseas. Domestic deliveries have been more consistent.

Also in Marin, Ray Kristof, owner of Terrestra home décor based in Mill Valley, offering dinnerware, hand-crafted elegant gifts, jewelry and fine leather goods, said in-store customer traffic is definitely up this year.

“We’re seeing many more customers looking for hand-crafted gifts, along with those seeking last-minute items and instant gift cards that recipients can receive via email. There are more men than women in this category, since women have been planning weeks and months ahead on what to buy before supplies ran out.”

Down the street at Café Del Soul in Mill Valley, known for its drive-in, take-out cuisine, co-owners Reggie Hunter and China Honey, confirmed that the supply chain has not been reliable and constant for their business.

“It is an always changing situation that seems to quickly move from one item to another that is out of stock. We have experienced days when juices were not available along with plant-based milk products, tofu, and yogurt. In addition, there has been a notable lack of compostable cups and containers available through our suppliers,” Hunter said.

Unlike many businesses now posting “We’re Hiring” signs on their doors, Hunter said, “We have been blessed to have a loyal, dedicated team so this has not been a problem.

“Our sales numbers for our line of special wine suitcases with inflatable bottle protectors in three sizes for 12, 8 and 5 bottles are exceeding any prior year-to-date sales totals,” according to Ryan Nergarrd of Napa-based Fly With Wine. (Courtesy Photo)

Early stocking up of wine shipping containers

When wineries reopened for tastings and tourism, pent up demand saw large numbers of wine lovers wanting to enjoy more personal experiences and the ability to take home their favorite vintages and wine accessories with an eye toward purchasing holiday gifts for friends, family and business associates.

“Our sales numbers for our line of special wine suitcases with inflatable bottle protectors in three sizes for 12, 8 and 5 bottles are exceeding any prior year-to-date sales totals,” according to Ryan Nergarrd, who together with Ron Sharman co-own Napa-based Fly With Wine.