‘It is completely throughout the supply chain’: Northern California manufacturers scramble to find what they need

KATHRYN REED
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 14, 2021, 9:52AM
North Bay manufacturers are struggling to meet consumer demand, but facing a significant handicap - a broken supply chain.

The cause of this disruption varies depending on the supplier, though the pandemic, winter storms in the Gulf states, tariffs on China, and transportation issues are common across most sectors. This includes food and beverage manufactures, industries relying on computer chips, as well as products using glass and plastic.

“It’s the metals, it’s the plastics, it’s across the board. It’s a very challenging time,” Michael Turner, director of purchasing for Sutter Instrument, said regarding what is hard to get. “It is completely throughout the supply chain. There is a different set of problems at different levels.”

The Novato firm makes precision instruments for the life sciences, electrophysiology equipment, light sources, microscopes, micromanipulators, optical instruments, and microinjection equipment.

Supply line breaks and hiccups are not new, but what makes this crisis different is it’s not just one industry being affected or just one reason for the problems.

“We definitely are feeling the impacts of multiple areas in the supply chain. Some of it is the effects of COVID, and some of it for us in Northern California is the drought,” Kristel Corson, chief revenue officer for Clover Sonoma, said.

The Petaluma-based dairy company is contending with shortages of resin to make plastic jugs and cardboard for shipping. Clover used to rely on a six-week lead time for packaging, now it is double that, Corson said. Feed prices are escalating, which is blamed on the drought that is sucking California fields and reservoirs dry.

Supplies running low

Not one of the 18 industries monitored by the Institute for Supply Management for its Customers’ Inventories Index reported higher customer inventories in May. Here are the16 industries reporting customers’ inventories as too low during May — listed in order:

• Wood products

• Primary metals

• Textile mills

• Apparel, leather and allied products

• Fabricated metal products

• Computer and electronic products

• Transportation equipment

• Chemical products

• Machinery

• Plastics and rubber products

• Paper products

• Food, beverage and tobacco products

• Furniture and related products

• Electrical equipment, appliances and components

• Nonmetallic mineral products

• Miscellaneous manufacturing

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The China factor

When the pandemic took hold in March 2020 businesses worldwide ground to a halt. While that is when most consumers started to notice stores had a hard time keeping items in stock and ordering online wasn’t always a solution, supply issues were first dramatically impacted with the escalation of the U.S.–China trade war initiated by the Trump administration.

“The U.S.–China thing with the tariffs didn't help. Manufacturing is never coming back to the U.S. That kind of stuff didn’t make sense originally and it doesn't make sense now,” Sutter’s Turner said.

After all, most of those tariffs have not changed since Joe Biden became president.

“Average U.S. tariffs on imports from China remain elevated at 19.3 percent. These tariffs are more than six times higher than before the trade war began in 2018. These tariffs cover 66.4 percent of Chinese exports to the United States,” according to Peterson Institute for International Economics.

ETwater relies on imported electronics components, chips and other parts to build its smart irrigation controller. Shortages range from 20 to 52 weeks, according to Kevin Heverin with the Novato company.

The Marin County company is a subsidiary of Jain Irrigation, one of the largest irrigation manufacturers in the world.

Heverin believes some of the added costs from suppliers is directly tied to the tariffs.

Encore Glass representatives in Fairfield are adamant the U.S. government has created chaos for the glass container industry. It goes beyond the tariffs. Initially, though, the industry was impacted 20 to 30 years ago when U.S. glass companies started closing because more companies began using plastic for their bottle needs.

Chinese glass makers quickly filled the void.

Then came the tariffs. Shortly thereafter the U.S. Department of Commerce found in favor of the American Glass Packaging Coalition, which had accused China of dumping glass products in the U.S. as rock bottom prices. This meant anti-dumping duties had to be paid by China because foreign companies doing business in the United States are not allowed to charge less than what it costs to produce the item. However, the United States International Trade Commission in October 2020 reversed the earlier decision.

“Thirty million-plus wine bottles were coming in from China in a year. All that dried up, and the inventory bled off in the last 12 months,” Tucker explained. “Then we ran into the COVID situation.”

Multiple reasons for the supply crunch

• Coronavirus infections among employees

• Temporary pandemic closures of manufacturers and logistics firms

• Weather-related impacts on manufacturers: Texas winter storm, Taiwan drought

• Increased demand for products as economies reopen

• Backlog at California ports

• Temporary closure of the Suez Canal

Source: Wall Street Journal

Similar problems impacting different industries

“Even if you can get glass out of China, the (shipping) container rates increased by four times, that is if you can get a container,” Tucker said. He added that the price of boxes has doubled, pallets prices are increasing, and transportation expenses are more than they have ever been.

Encore Glass puts manufactured bottles into boxes for companies — mostly wineries. It sells millions of cases a year. While that number has stayed steady through this upheaval, Tucker said the uncertainty has “made it a lot more difficult.”

COVID ratcheted the supply problem even higher for so many industries. Pre-pandemic Sutter Instruments could get computer chips in four to six weeks. Today the wait time is 20-25 weeks.

“No matter the source it’s coming from, all of them are in trouble,” Turner said. “It’s a challenging time; probably the worst I have seen in decades.”

Even if the supply can be secured, transportation can become the issue. Shipping containers are hard to get, and even when one is secured it doesn’t mean there is a ship to put it on.

Suez squeeze

The six-day blockage of the Suez Canal this spring exacerbated the transit problem when 400 ships were stranded. About 50 ships go through this passage a day, which represents about 10% of global trade. Lloyd’s List estimates about $9.6 billion worth of cargo was delayed each day the canal was off limits.

‘Record-long lead times’

The Institute for Supply Management reported May was the 12th straight month for manufacturing growth in the United States. Economists, though, are predicting manufacturers are going to continue to have a hard time keeping up with demand as economies throughout the world reopen after being clobbered by COVID.

“Record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments of the manufacturing economy,” Timothy Fiore, with the Institute for Supply Management, said in the agency’s May manufacturing report.

Beaucoup backlogs

The Institute for Supply Management’s backlog of orders Index in May reported growth in backlogs in the following industries:

• Apparel, leather and allied products

• Nonmetallic mineral products

• Machinery

• Plastics and rubber products

• Primary metals

• Paper products

• Wood products

• Furniture and related products

• Fabricated metal products

• Transportation equipment

• Chemical products

• Food, beverage and tobacco products

• Electrical equipment, appliances and components

• Miscellaneous manufacturing

• Computer and electronic products

Source: Institute for Supply Management

Just not in time

Another conundrum comes from businesses that subscribe to the just-in-time inventory philosophy.

Just in time was pioneered by Toyota. The premise is to have less inventory sitting on shelves because parts could be shipped just as they were needed. Other industries followed the automaker’s lead.

It worked great by most accounts until it didn’t.

Ed Davis, president of Empire West Plastics in Graton, said even with just in time, businesses need to have a backup plan that accounts for supply disruptions.

“I think people were complacent for the last 10 years. They forgot they need to have additional capacity and someone has to hold additional inventory. Inventory issues fall on the end user, which is us.

“I don’t think it’s a failure of the system, but people expecting more of the system than it was designed to do. I think it was waiting to happen and COVID revealed these potential weaknesses, booby traps and pitfalls that were there all along. I think people will re-evaluate their supply chains, re-evaluate inventory levels.”

Adapting to a changing world

Companies are learning they may need to have more inventory on stock than in years past in order to keep the machines humming.

When ETwater noticed the supply chain choking this spring it bought enough parts to get the company through to early 2022. Fortunately, what their parts are small, so storage is not a problem.

However, Heverin admitted financially it means having debt on the books that the company does not like.

At Clover, when materials or services became scare, it forces the company to shift. When cartons for eggs were not available it scrambled to come up with alternative packaging.

“Clover has been around over 100 years and the company for over 40 so we have long standing relationships and we pride ourselves on building those relationships. That definitely helps in times like these,” Corson said. “(However), at the end of the day, (suppliers) are still constrained. That is why the extended lead times and staying on top of it is critical.”

Corson expects it will take a year before the supply pendulum is righted from COVID.

What she also worries about is Mother Nature, drought and fire wreaking more havoc on industry in Northern California. She’s hearing farmers expect to increase Clover’s costs because the drought is impacting feed for cattle and chicken.

Weather outside the region is also a factor in the supply chain.

A high-end bearing that Sutter Instruments uses comes from Japan. However, the Japanese firm gets its resin catalyst from a Texas company. The February freeze in the Lone Star state upended that exchange of parts.

A major plastics supplier is also on the Gulf Coast, which impacted Empire West Plastics in Sonoma County.

“We are bringing in extra inventory because it is hurricane season. Climate change is real and businesses all need to start paying attention to it,” Davis said. “We are holding more raw inventory than we have before. It’s a burden, but someone has to have the inventory. We are busting at the seams and storing things in places we never would before.”

