When Lily Verdone visits the farms under the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) umbrella, the executive director of the nonprofit group is treated like family.

Rightly so, farms and ranches such as Red Hill Ranch and Leiss Ranch in Marin County bordering Petaluma have remained family businesses spanning generations. The generations running them often feel emotionally tied to the land.

But years of drought and other climate impacts have whittled away at profits and the viability of farming. That’s why the slate of grant programs MALT offers has an important role to play with farmers and ranchers seeking new infrastructure and innovative projects as a way to thrive.

“It’s a lifestyle that’s very close to our heart, as long as we can survive,” said Kitty Dolcini, a lifelong farmer who runs Red Hill Ranch. During a recent weekend visit, she welcomed Verdone and her two kids to the farm situated off Red Hill Road.

Dolcini, relaxing at a picnic table with her nephew John Dolcini and niece Annie Dolcini-Mount against a picturesque backdrop of pasturelands, chatted about how MALT money has helped fund its cattle subsidiary as well as water and land infrastructure.

Under one of three programs the $5.2 million Point Reyes Station farmland trust has provided, MALT invested in a $2.68 million easement in 2008 to help the 585-acre ranch. From there, the AD Bar Cattle Co. operates as a separate business, encompassing 500 acres of grazing land for more than 60 head of cattle (cow-calf pairs) is run by the Dolcini siblings John, Annie and their brother Grant. It was launched about 60 years ago by their grandfather, Arnold Dolcini, Jr.

With the trio keeping their original stakes in the farm that also grows produce, Kitty Dolcini maintains the ownership lead in Red Hill Ranch, one of 95 farms within the easement portfolio of MALT’s Stewardship Assistance Program (SAP).

Dolcini family members said they could breathe a little easier knowing the sixth-generation farm established as their 1918 homestead had survived a tough period.

“There was talk of selling the ranch. At the time, it was valued at five million (dollars). So, with where MALT bought the easement, I was able to buy out my siblings,” Kitty Dolcini said. “If I lost the ranch, I couldn’t (even) drive by this area.”

Predictably, more challenges have popped up through the years.

When drought plagued this property-rich, water-poor section of the North Bay in back-to-back-to-back years, MALT came to the rescue again with its Drought Resilience & Water Security Initiative. The initiative represented a one-time emergency funding source that paid out $916,000 to 75 farms and ranches on the brink, until the drought was lifted in April 2023.

As a part of that almost $1 million investment, a $15,000 infusion paid for much-needed water tanks in 2021. The dam that holds the farm’s water supply had become ominously low.

The initiative was so successful, it morphed into an ongoing small grants program, designed to address either drought and climate resilience or biodiversity. Since it launched last August, the program has committed $400,000 in funding for projects, building on $2.2 million distributed through the Stewardship and Drought Resilience programs. Round 2 applications just closed April 5, and two other rounds of funding will follow, with Round 3’s application process beginning in the fall.

AD Bar Cattle Co., working on Red Hill Ranch, received $40,000 under the small grants program to install a water system, trees for shade, and a wildfire hose fitting as well as at least 3,500 feet of permanent and mobile fencing for its grazing operation. The projects are designed to help both livestock and wildlife habitats.

“It helps us move around the cattle and gives the grass time to recover,” John Dolcini said of the solar-powered mobile fencing in describing a critical component of regenerative farming techniques. He drove the truck out in the pasture, greeting the Angus-Charolais-cross breed with a few taps of the horn and whistling. “Look, they think they’re getting fed.”

With the Dolcinis preparing to start the project work this summer, Annie Dolcini-Mount credits MALT as a “huge part” in helping the ranch carry on.

MALT money for Leiss Ranch

Located just down the road near Petaluma, MALT also invested in the Leiss Ranch with a $542,000 conservation easement on 208 acres in 2003.

The $18,000 in Stewardship Assistance funding helped restore the creek with the planting of willow, maple, oak, elder and ash trees. The fence was also installed about a decade ago.

The funding has helped keep Nancy Chaffin to keep living and working on the Wilson Hill Road ranch, her home for 68 of her 78 years.

“I dearly love it here. I used to walk in the hills, working with my father,” she said on a recent drive up her ranch hill. The view looks like something out of a California postcard.

“I couldn’t have done these projects on my own,” she said of selling the development rights to MALT. Every year, MALT hosts wildflower hikes on the Leiss Ranch. Chaffin can rattle off the names of wildflowers as quickly as she can beckon the cows on her property.

“Look at these. Don’t they look like butter and eggs?” she said, ecstatic about the abundant rainfall that resulted in hills blanketed with patches of yellow, blue and purple. “This is my therapy.”

Chaffin also used $15,000 granted under the DRAWs program to put in 470 feet of water piping between the pond and dam when drought conditions looked dire a few years ago.

“The pond was empty during the drought years,” she said, pointing to her water source with now an ample supply. “MALT was instrumental in keeping the farm going.”

Just over the hill from the Leiss Ranch, the all-in-the-family approach extended to the Dolcini Jersey Dairy. Operator Brian Dolcini, a former president of the Marin County Farm Bureau, installed a new water system piping through MALT funding.

“MALT is a great tool to have,” he said.

Other MALT project recipients include:

- Westview Petaluma Ranch in Sonoma County, which took in $40,000 for its Sonoma Mountain Institute’s grazing operation that involves fencing and water storage tanks and piping.

- JJ’s Family Dairy in Petaluma, which was awarded $40,000 to enhance its water infrastructure, making it easier for the cattle to access the supply and increase its foraging time.

- Corda Ranch west of Novato, which welcomed $40,000 to invest in a drone system designed for feeding. Ranch operator Jeff Corda said he plans to use the drone in the fall.

- Tomales Bay Pastures in west Marin County, which received $40,000 in small grant funding for a tractor with a mobile chicken house designed for egg collection and feeding.

“This helps the land by fertilizing the grasses and then the cows can graze the grasses and come back stronger for the chickens to graze again,” farm founder Morgan Giammona said.

“I’m thankful to be working in this community,” Verdone said of her organization, one of 948 U.S. land trusts servicing more than 60 million acres. About 150 land trusts are located in California.

The first farmland trust in the nation, according to its website, MALT was founded in 1980 by Ellen Straus and Phyllis Faber.

Verdone noted the North Bay land trust had just reached a $100 million milestone for Marin County agricultural property protections using public and private funding.

In California, environmentalists like Verdone have described a “behind the eight-ball” problem, one in which the task of catching up or keeping up with climate change has become the issue of our time.

“We need to get some work done. There are a lot of solutions out there for us to adapt to climate change. But there’s a momentum now, so there’s hope. Through good stewardship, we get the benefits. We have to have healthy food and clean water,” she said.

“What MALT is doing is incredibly helpful,” Marin Agriculture Commissioner Stefan Parnay said, while also noting the work of the Agricultural Institute of Marin, UC Cooperative, RCD and California Department of Food and Agriculture. “It’s an accumulative effort. I don’t think any one organization can manage it on their own.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

