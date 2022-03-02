Marin County business groups want proposed ‘food ware’ ordinance to be tabled

Marin County is setting the table to clamp down on single-use plastic containers, utensils and other food ware used primarily in take-out.

But, its business community would like more time before the rules are served.

Upon discovering the county introduced a new mandatory organics recycling ordinance on Feb. 8, the Marin Council of Chambers sent a letter commending efforts to “reduce greenhouse gases” and non-compostable food waste. But it added an appeal to rethink imposing new rules that burden the restaurant and food service industries, which were hard hit by the pandemic.

The council is a collective of business interests in Novato, San Rafael, Sausalito, Corte Madera, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Tiburon, Fairfax, Mill Valley and from the local Hispanic community.

“This is an ordinance, however, that is not yet ready for implementation and will hurt our local small businesses. It depends too heavily on the assumption that the obstacles facing it will sort themselves out over the 18-month implementation timeline,” the group stated.

The county Board of Supervisors is due to hear the matter April 19. Another hearing to adopt it is set for May 10. If passed, it would go into effect in November 2023.

Still, many issues need to be worked out, the chambers contend.

“We want to collaborate. We’re not opposing the ordinance. We just feel we’re not ready for implementation,” Marin Council of Chambers co-Chairwoman Joanne Webster told the Business Journal. “We’re just asking them to take a pause. There’s so much stress on small business. We don’t have the bandwidth to take this on — even 18 months from now.”

The county is spring-boarding off California Senate Bill 1383, which requires all jurisdictions throughout the state to set a recycling target to divert 75% of organic waste from landfills by 2025. It targets “short-lived” climate pollutants described as substances consisting of black carbon and fluorinated gases that are deemed detrimental to air quality, public health and the climate. These gases are found in certain plastic materials. The bill was signed into law in September 2016.

Essentially, the Marin County ordinance at its present state would require eateries use metal or reusable utensils for dining in. For to-go orders with using disposables, plastics and their more eco-friendly-sounding cousins, bioplastics, are out of compliance because they don’t completely break down in the environment. This is despite bioplastics’ coming from renewable biomass sources such as vegetable fats, oils, straw and corn starch. Fiber-based non-plastics are the ideal for county representatives.

Fines can be imposed on violators who contaminate the waste stream, the staff report proposing the ordinance reads. The amounts were undetermined at this stage.

“We’re trying to eliminate single-use plastics. The best options are to use reusables when we can,” said Dana Armanino, county community development principal planner. “But we’re trying to be responsive to their (business) concerns.”

Although bioplastics may seem at the surface as acceptable materials in waste management, recycling staff is forced to sift through the heaps delivered by waste haulers and pull the materials out and divert them to the landfill located off San Antonio Road in Novato. The county has three classifications of materials: landfill items, “compostables” and “recyclables.”

It's tough to get all parties on the same page — especially in a subject as confusing and open to differing interpretations of what’s good and bad like waste, Armanino said.

Some businesses have more at stake than others.

Amy’s Kitchen, which is based in Petaluma but has a Marin drive-through location in Corte Madera, believes their containers are more environmentally friendly.

While the Sonoma County packaged foods and fast-food restaurant operator commends the county’s drive to reduce items from the waste stream that are bad for the environment, regulations done in haste without complete forethought may turn out as more harmful to business in the long haul, it claims.

“The issue we have is really how to ban bioplastics. We don’t want a complete ban. They’re removing a compostable tool that works,” said Paul Schiefer, Amy’s senior director of sustainability. “When we were developing the drive-throughs, one of our biggest concerns was waste. We think we have a fully compostable packaging solution. We spent years working with packaging suppliers.”

After conducting six years of research alongside the Biodegradable Products Institute, Amy’s sustainability team believes plastics that are not fossil-fuel based may be safely used. The New York-based advocacy trade group, with 350 member companies, also wrote a letter to Marin County declaring issues with the ordinance.