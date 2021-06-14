Marin County requires small businesses to offer extended COVID-19 sick leave

Marin County may have paved the way for other cities to extend paid sick leave to workers at companies under 25 employees as a result of COVID-19.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on June 8 to grant the benefit to workers and offer a tax credit to those small companies, which makes up much of the business community in the North Bay.

The urgency ordinance applies to businesses in the unincorporated area of the North Bay westernmost county.

The hope among employee advocates is other jurisdictions will follow suit.

“We think other cities in Marin and Sonoma counties should pass emergency ordinances. The tax credit expires Sept. 30, so there really is an urgency to it,” said Jack Buckhorn, executive director of the North Bay Labor Council, which has worked on pitching the idea for 15 months.

The Labor Council celebrated similar victories in Sonoma County as well as the cities of Petaluma and Santa Rosa.

“We’d like to get herd immunity, so we don’t worry about this anymore. But until then, this is a good precaution (for workers),” Buckhorn told the Business Journal.

Public health guidelines as they are make it easy for employees to miss a substantial amount of work after either getting sick themselves or getting in contact with others who have.

In March 2020, California Gavin Newsom signed into law a COVID-19-inspired state law that expands supplemental paid sick leave, allowing employees to take up to 80 hours of paid leave, whether they contract the virus or are caring for a family member.

The leave option for employees took effect on March 29 but allowed the staffer to request the time retroactively from Jan. 1 in case the standard “paid time off” was used.

The pay amounts to $511 per day (not to exceed $5,110) and applies to companies with more than 25 employees. The Business Journal reported in April that Governor Gavin Newsom had signed a bill allowing employees to take up to 80 hours of paid leave, whether they contract the virus or are caring for a family member.

The state’s Families First Coronavirus Response Act’s follow-up bill, Senate Bill 95, coincided with the Biden Administration’s landmark American Rescue Plan, which extended those FFCRA tax credits through Sept. 30.

The latest action by the county is intended to close the gap on businesses smaller than 25 employees.

Marin County also allocated about $7 million emergency rental assistance for low-income tenants and $2.5 million for assistance for residents who test positive for the coronavirus.