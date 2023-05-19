Petaluma-based Miyoko’s Creamery and its ousted founder and CEO Miyoko Schinner have withdrawn all legal disputes against one another, a joint statement released Thursday said.

“Miyoko’s Creamery acknowledges the tremendous creativity, hard work, and integrity of its founder, Miyoko Schinner, a true pioneer in vegan creamery products, and appreciates her many contributions to the company over the years,” read the statement.

Legal disputes between Schinner and the Petaluma-based company emerged in February when Miyoko’s Creamery board members filed a civil lawsuit alleging Schinner stole company property, including “its trade secrets and confidential information.”

The lawsuit also alleged Schinner tried to cover her tracks by deleting her activity from company devices.

Schinner, who founded the company in 2014, was removed as CEO in June 2022.

Schinner filed a countersuit against the company a few weeks later alleging she was discriminated against because of her gender and was wrongfully terminated and retaliated against by the company. She also protested the continuous use of her name and face on its marketing materials.

It’s not clear who initiated the resolution and withdrawal of the claims.

The Press Democrat has reached out to Schinner and the company for comment. Schinner’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, was not able to comment beyond the released statement.

Schinner commented on Instagram that she is moving on and looking forward to a future filled with “friends, community and activism.”

She recently became more active on her YouTube channel, which hadn’t seen a new video since 2013 when she posted a preview video for a vegan cooking series, “The Vegan Good Life with Miyoko.”

The most recent videos show Schinner in the kitchen making vegan versions of different foods.

She also announced a vegan travel tour with travel company Tierno Tours that will take place mid-September in Umbria, Italy.

Last week, before the two sides released the statement, Schinner was a guest on the podcast “Walk the Talk Show” and said she wished the company well as they go their separate ways.

“I hope they stay true to the path of veganism and the mission I started,” she said on the podcast.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.