Subscribe

Napa Valley town joins Sonoma in powering off gas leaf blowers before California ban

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 24, 2021, 7:35AM
Updated 3 hours ago

California and some North Bay city bans and incentives are working to eventually send power tools like gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers out to pasture.

Last month, state Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1346 into law, which phases out the manufacturing and selling of the instrumental tools for landscapers by 2024. The law will not apply to the gardening power equipment already in use.

But that’s just statewide.

In respect to the loudest of the power equipment, some Wine Country cities such as Sonoma and Yountville have beat the state with bolder maneuvers by banning the all-out use of gas leaf blowers within the city limits.

Contentious at the time among noise abatement-loving citizens and landscapers, Sonoma’s ban went into effect in December 2016. Since then, the ordinance that comes with a $250 fine on second violations has become a non-issue, according to Sonoma Planner Wendy Atkins.

“Everyone was all up in arms about it at first,” she said, adding the issue is hardly mentioned now. “And not too many people have violated it.”

In Napa Valley, Yountville prohibits use of the gas-powered landscaping tools and offers a credit to switch over to electric versions. On July 1, the town instituted a ban that carries a $1,000-per-incident penalty.

The town issued a program to provide credit for users to switch to electric as a way to ease into the restriction.

A landscaping company with a valid business license in the city may receive a reimbursement on the purchase of an electric version. One that manages between one and three commercial accounts may receive $200 by showing proof of purchase after March 1, and one with four or more customers may get $350.

“We’re ahead of the state on this. Because we banned all of them, we thought the credit would soften the blow,” Yountville Public Works Director John Ferons said.

Napa Valley Lawn & Garden Co. plans to seize on that incentive.

The 25-year landscaping company that manages about 240 clients in various cities throughout the Napa Valley is taking strides to move away from from gas-powered blowers.

Landscape designer and Manager Gianna Carrazco-Finch said her company has purchased one electric type that comes with a battery pack and hopes to add on another for its four crews before the statewide law goes into effect.

“But they’re very expensive,” she said.

They’re so costly, running up to $1,700 per blower, that San Rafael landscaper Francisco Aranjo predicts some companies in his industry will go out of business.

“Some won’t want to pay for it,” he said. “I’m pissed off.”

Aranjo suggested electric leaf blowers are more dangerous, providing the propensity for electrical shocks when using the plugged-in version and conditions are wet.

“There are going to be a lot of accidents, maybe deaths,” he said.

In business since 1994, the landscaper juggling 165 clients said the new state law will impose a heavy burden on getting jobs completed as landscapers use the same blower from job to job throughout the day.

“The charges take too long,” he said.

But for all the arguments against the change, others brought forth by government represent a bigger picture of the direction the state is headed toward in terms of climate change measures.

According to the California Air Resources Board, one hour of use of a gas-powered leaf blower emits the same amount of smog-forming pollutants as driving a light-duty passenger car over 1,100 miles in a 15-hour time span. That’s the distance between Los Angeles and Denver. Using a gas-powered lawn mower for one hour equates to driving the same vehicle three hours from L.A. to Las Vegas.

Small off-road engines, referred to as SORE, are spark-ignition engines rated at or below 19 kilowatts. (One horsepower equals nearly three-quarters of a kilowatt.) Engines at 25 horsepower in this category are primarily used for lawn, garden and other small, off-road equipment. All-terrain vehicles and motorcycles fit a different category.

More than 15 million SORE power tools exist in California.

“These combustible engine rules are consistent with the governor’s order for zero emissions,” said Christopher Dilbeck, CARB manager in the testing and certification division.

Still, Dilbeck pointed out to the Business Journal the new law is a phase-out, not an outright ban.

“People who have them can continue to use their equipment,” he said. “But the idea is to work toward a better, quieter, less dusty operation.”

The reason why the leaf blowers are so noisy is because of their inherent operation, he insists, adding that they tend to work more effectively at full blast, causing anyone within earshot to rage.

“That’s the way they operate,” he said.

Duane Faloni, market vice president for the North Bay branch of LandCare, questioned that claim, but indicated his national company, which covers Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties locally, is ramping up to switch to electric.

“Right now, we’re currently using some electric blowers, but we mostly have gas powered,” he said.

Faloni’s issue involves the extra weight and energy drain of hauling around and charging multiple batteries for each blower.

“What will be the issue for commercial businesses is the concern of carrying extra batteries,” he said.

He also predicted the added drain of electricity in a landscaping company’s building may prompt some serious discussions between property landlords and their tenants.

Still, Faloni is on board with onboarding to electric, especially since most small engines eventually break down and will end up obsolete.

“As old equipment is phased out, we’re going electric,” he said.

At least one North Bay home improvement center is on top of the major change in gardening operations introduced by California Assembly members Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, and Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego.

Ed Casey, a buyer for Friedman’s Home Improvement based in Santa Rosa, said the chain prepared for the statewide ban for “quite some time.”

And while gas-fueled equipment is deemed more powerful, it also comes with setbacks like tune-ups, gas-oil mixing and flooded engines. Those problems go away with electric versions.

“Now we are seeing more commercial or landscaper grade products hitting the market. Milwaukee, Makita, DeWalt all have products geared towards the professional,” Casey said. “Even traditionally gas outdoor power equipment suppliers such as Husqvarna and Echo are expanding their cordless assortment.”

The state of responsibility

Beyond retailers prohibited from selling them, California places much of the onus to follow the rules on the equipment producers.

“The force of the bill falls on manufacturers to certify that their equipment meets emissions standards. End-users will not face any penalties,” Berman told the Business Journal of scenarios outside jurisdictions that have imposed local bans. “Manufacturers already certify compliance with the California Air Resources Board to meet current emission standards. This bill just brings the emission standard to zero.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, biotech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, now a part of the Union Tribune in San Diego County, along with the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette