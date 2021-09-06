Subscribe

North Bay business leaders, family remember 9/11 losses, unity 20 years after that day

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 6, 2021, 7:00AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Like other monumental moments in U.S. history such as President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the first moon landing, most people old enough to remember will recall where they were Sept. 11, 2001.

In Neil Hennessy’s memory, the financial adviser stood steps away from taking the elevator up the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, a definable symbol of U.S. commerce and financial trading in the New York skyline.

In the attack, terrorists guided two planes into the World Trade Center. Combined with downing a plane into the U.S. Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, the attacks killed more than 3,000 people.

In an instant, our innocence was lost while the New York Stock Exchange tumbled. Fear and uncertainty — the market’s nemesis — were instilled as Americans pondered going to war.

But during that time, an undaunted resilience and camaraderie were gained — with some parallels to today’s tragic events. Even in a highly competitive business world of market trading, unaffected firms came to the rescue of those finance companies wiped out in a flash in order to help them rebuild capital and client confidence.

Using gut instincts

Hennessy was headed into an elevator to a series of business meetings starting that morning, but he backed off when he saw the face of a man getting off of it.

“I just happened to see something in his eye. I told Frank, ‘Something’s not right. We should get out of the building,’” he told the Business Journal.

The Hennessy Advisors CEO’s instincts didn’t prove him wrong. He and his colleague walked toward the Hudson River when they noticed the north tower — which was struck at 8:45 a.m. EST — on fire with smoke billowing out of it. Then a plane flew right over them and into the south tower, which was hit at 9:03 a.m. EST.

“When I saw the plane, I thought it was a bomber,” said Hennessy, who was taken by how beautiful and clear the day appeared. “As we walked, I heard a crack.”

The south tower came down at 9:59 a.m., about a half hour before its twin, creating a cloud of dust and debris crashing to the city streets and prompting Hennessy and his colleagues to get their bearings. Frantic pedestrians were borrowing cell phones. After one failed attempt, the businessmen found an open church.

“What else are you going to do?” he asked.

After holing up overnight in a hotel room, Hennessy embarked upon a city exodus that resembled a few blundering, scrambling scenes in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” First, the lights went out in the underground train he traveled on. Then, getting a rental car home proved problematic. He persevered, and the Novato office staff monitored his cross-country, three-day journey in a “Where’s Waldo” fashion.

“I learned how good middle-America is at coming up with cowboy songs,” he said, jokingly.

Hennessy arrived home with his family waiting for him to pull up out front and a neighborhood gathering to go to.

“It was a good ending to a shitty week,” he said. “As I look back, I’ll never forget it. I could have been on that elevator. I guess it was the luck of the Irish. My mother had good instincts. I was very fortunate because I got home, which is more than I can say about the Sloans.”

Remembering Paul

Paul Sloan, known for his bright eyes and mental toughness, was enjoying a promising future as an investment analyst with Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, working for the investment bank on the 89th floor of the south tower.

The former San Marin High School graduate and offensive lineman on the football team, who also played at Brown University where he majored in history, shared good instincts with Hennessy. He knew to call his mother when the plane hit the north tower.

“He told me, ‘Mom, I’m OK,’” Muffy Sloan said, yet adding she sensed “a little trepidation” from her son. Mixed messages were sent on whether employees should exit. “Then, he said, ‘I have to go. I guess we’re leaving,” she said.

Then came the call from his sister Sarah — who was also working in finance out in New York — telling her brother “to get out of there,” the mother recalled. The line went dead. Sloan perished at age 26.

“Paul will always be 26 to us. He won’t change. He was taught to just do your job and everyone will benefit from the summation of everybody doing theirs,” Sloan said, while perfectly describing synergy. “He wanted to be in business and had the aptitude for it.”

And Sloan should know. The retired Invesco financial adviser has logged 50 years in the industry.

Sloan vividly recalls how the financial community in 2001 pulled together after the tragedy.

Many trading firms donated time, commissions and work space to help companies with offices in the towers such as Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley get back on their feet with immediate cash flow.

“There by the grace of God is a pretty strong culture. The (Wall) Street really pulled together,” he said. “When a firm is wiped out in income, you need to rebuild the capital so they can trade — especially with bond trading in dealing with the federal government.”

The market reacted 20 years ago much like it did last year when the pandemic prompted government shutdowns that led to economic upheaval.

On Sept. 12, 2001, the Dow Jones fell 684 points, a 7.1% decline that represented the biggest loss for one trading day at the time. Major stock sell-offs hit the airline and insurance sectors hard when trading resumed.

The shock and awe of 9/11 left many Americans with uncertainty — not a good state for the market.

“We all wondered were we at war? Who with? And what does that mean?” he asked.

In 2021, the pandemic presents a different, more prolonged type of tragedy that has lasted 17 months so far, during which time the market has continued its seventh straight monthly rise. The S&P 500 index more than doubled since it plunged in March 2020, the New York Times reported Aug. 31.

“The fact of the matter is, with all that stimulus, those fears we had went away,” Sloan said. “The market reacted quickly in this instance. Money has to find a home.”

Moreover, the pandemic’s economy has seen a high savings rate, Sloan pointed out.

During crises, people find a way to unify and support one another.

In 2001, Sheila Schroeder — a business development officer with Private Ocean Wealth in San Rafael — witnessed how much workers in her industry pulled together.

Schroeder, who has split her 28 years in finance between two coasts including stints on Wall Street, was in San Francisco working for ING Barings during the 9/11 tragedy but views New York as her home.

“It’s hard for people to understand the camaraderie these people have for one another. It’s like being in a foxhole with one another every day,” said Schroeder, who expressed pain over losing a few friends in the tragedy.

It’s up to the leader of a company to cultivate the kind of culture that brings people together, Schroeder points out.

“The leadership and culture make a huge difference in any company. After a devastating loss, you bring everybody together and find out what kind of resources they need,” she said.

“I think there are some parallels with companies recovering from 9/11 to companies coming out of COVID,” she said, singling out financial advisers. “When the market declines, you talk to your clients every single day.”

She listed three aspects to company leadership that must occur for a business to recover from a tragic event — acknowledgment, respect and a rise-from-the-ashes approach to moving forward.

Is the American fighting spirit alive and well?

Tom Sullivan, the vice president of small business policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is convinced it is.

As for parallels between the pandemic and 9/11, Sullivan shared a story told in 2001 by the U.S. Small Business Administration chief Hector Barreto Jr., who was struck by a man who went back to work with his shoe repair business immediately, even after the streets of New York were absent of people.

“The way I remember it, he said the man was getting ready to reopen but wasn’t expecting any business,” Sullivan said, citing an American grit that keeps companies going after tragedy — one that helps others and doesn’t take free enterprise for granted.

Like the period of camaraderie experienced after 9/11, the tendency for one business to help another is analogous to “what we’re seeing across the country” with small business,” Sullivan noted.

“The symbol of commerce was attacked on 9/11, and this gentleman wanted to fight back the best way he could. It goes to show there’s more to free enterprise than money. There’s the spirit, drive and passion,” he said. “How do we fight back now? We remain open to satisfying that passion, with our attitude to the vaccine and our economic drive for survival.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, biotech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, now a part of the Union Tribune in San Diego County, along with the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette