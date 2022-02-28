Subscribe

North Bay music venues gear up for comeback as California learns to live with the virus

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 28, 2022, 9:29AM
While the public enters a new stage of living with the coronavirus “endemic,” North Bay nightclubs and entertainment venues are staging a full slate of live performances inside and out of arenas this summer.

From the Blue Note and Luther Burbank Center to HopMonks and SOMO concerts alongside Sally Tomatoes, the massive “coming out” expected goes way beyond the return of gay pride in June, organizers say. It’s the result of pent-up demand to move forward from the pandemic.

Out and about in Wine Country vineyards

“Anyone who produces events will tell you the past two years have been a wild ride. Not only did we have to cancel events at the last minute, but we also had to learn about a whole new thing called virtual events,” said Gary Saperstein, who runs Out in the Vineyard, a touring company based in Sonoma.

Saperstein has rescheduled the 2021-canceled Pink Sonoma Saturday for May 14 at the Viansa Winery and Gay Wine Weekend covering multiple Sonoma County locations on July 15-17.

“People are ready. They want to go out and be with other people. Exhaustion is setting in,” he said, adding it’s just not the same to socialize on a computer screen.

Tour operators, promoters and showroom managers from Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties have already started to queue up a number of performance acts and attractions in the next few months. Many have embraced the outdoors as an ideal setting to wean a weary and wary public back, following the hard-hit industry’s hanging on with COVID-19 relief led by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s $14.1 billion in Shuttered Venue relief funding ending last August.

BottleRock, Napa Valley: Roll out the barrel of fun, again

BottleRockreturns in its ninth year at the Napa Valley Expo from May 27 to 29.

After moving to fall last year following 2020’s cancellation, organizers of the mega music-food-and-wine festival that brings out about 120,000 people packing into downtown Napa and beyond are expecting an event filled with promise. Last year, 80 acts hit a number of stages.

“We’re happy to be bringing the first taste of summer back to music fans here in the Napa Valley,” BottleRock organizer Dave Graham said. “As fans have come to expect, our 2022 lineup has something for everyone, featuring a wide variety of genres that offer legendary performers with some of the most exciting new and emerging artists in the world.

Out of 75 performers preparing to hit the stage, headliners Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs round out the list.

Blue Note, Napa: Blue skies bring on the green

The Blue Note has planned for a second year of transforming its intimate Napa nightclub into an outdoor event on the grounds of the Charles Krug Winery starting May 20 with Grammy-nominated jazz singer Jeffrey Osborne. Trumpet jazz artist Chris Botti and high-energy swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are also in the lineup of the Blue Note, which is also hosting indoor shows as well.

“Our industry was the first to close and the last to open,” said Ken Tesler, Blue Note manager and producer. The Napa nightclub, modeled after the legendary Greenwich Village hotspot, was closed for 20 months over the last two years. Tesler’s group received Shuttered Venue funding, but wouldn’t say how much, out of the total $2.2 billion given out to California entertainment venues. Of all the U.S. companies that benefited, almost 5,000 were labeled venue operators or promoters across the nation.

“I appreciated the funding. (The pandemic) is like 9/11. It’ll never go back to the way it was. It’ll be our new normal,” he said. “We’ll be running more outdoor concerts when we can.”

Tesler is also helping to put on concerts at an outside venue on the Oxbow RiverStage, accommodating up to 5,000 music enthusiasts. Legendary rock and blues performer Bonnie Raitt will hit the stage on Sept. 17.

The Blue Note and Charles Krug describe the partnership as a win-win.

“Ken is a licensed venue, so it works great. (His patrons) get to sit outside, and we get new people to come to the winery,” parent company C. Mondavi & Family CEO Judd Wallenbrock said, adding it helps to be situated in the city limits of St. Helena. Otherwise, unincorporated Napa County would enforce stricter entertainment guidelines, he said.

Down the street, Uptown Theater General Manager Erica Simpson is adding to the entertainment movement in downtown Napa this year with an assortment of shows. Simpson operates an indoor nightclub, but she remains optimistic a good majority of music lovers are ready to come out — even if it’s indoors.

“It’s been really tough, but we are hopeful that things will get better and people will get more comfortable,” she said. “I think everybody has COVID fatigue.”

To get by, Simpson got Shuttered Venue funds but also declined to say how much. She looks forward to a new year, one that has landed Ann Wilson of the hit rock band Heart to perform May 5. About two weeks later, jazzy rock singer Boz Scaggs will bring the low-down.

Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa: Taking center stage

In neighboring Sonoma County, the Luther Burbank Center has also tapped into inviting winery grounds by bringing its entertainment to Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Winery for its outdoor summer concert series. The lineup is due to be announced this spring.

Center spokeswoman Anita Wiglesworth described the climb back from the brink of the pandemic in the world of entertainment as “highs and lows,” referring to the economic shortfalls as well as the psyche of society.

Luther Burbank gained $3.6 million in Shuttered Venue funding, but even that doesn’t make up for the substantial loss worth two years of missing shows.

“Many haven’t survived,” she said.

Wiglesworth believes the road back may involve patience, as “10- to 30% (of the public) still lacks the comfort” of going out.

But despite setbacks, Luther Burbank anticipates a great need for many to get out and take part in the arts.

“The arts are a huge component of our (collective) mental health,” she said. “Being live and being part of the performance is a powerful outlet as a form of human expression,” she explained.

Those venues and outlets that did survive learned to pivot in grand ways, insiders contend.

“Hey, we turned our parking lot into a movie theater,” she said, chuckling about last summer’s movie nights at the center.

Wine Country Guitarist: Intimacy outdoors in Sonoma County

Bay Area musician Morris LeGrande, called the Wine Country Guitarist, told the Business Journal there’s no reason why music lovers can’t enjoy an intimate nightclub environment outside.

LeGrande and his booking agent Michael Azcon have discovered the joy of entertaining at the wineries like their gigs at the Russian River Vineyards in Forestville.

“What we’ve discovered is it can be as intimate outside as in,” LeGrande said. His business lost up to 80% of its revenue stream from shutdowns, but he’s looking forward to the bright side moving out of the pandemic.

“We’re hoping for a much better summer,” he said.

And Azcon noted the private gatherings he books for LeGrande are apt to be in demand because they offer more of an “intimate affair” in which party planners may handpick a selective guest list.

He calls it yet another pivot coming out of the world of COVID-19.

When life gives you lemons, serve Sonoma County tomatoes

After hosting no shows in 2020 and only one last year, Petaluma-based Second Octave promotions returns with its SOMO concerts on the big stage near Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park starting with a rescheduling of artist Steve Marley to play June 3. The reggae performer, who was canceled amid virus social distancing restrictions last summer, will be followed by O.A.R. set for July 20.

Smaller concerts at the nearby Redwood Grove stage will feature local bands in front of a maximum capacity of 300 people instead of 3,000.

“This will be a boom for local promoters,” Second Octave co-founder Steve Senk said. “The worst is behind us, and people are hankering to get out.”

Senk’s optimism going into summer represents a far cry from shutdowns, mandates and the loss of revenue quantified as at least 90% for the local promoter who makes most of his revenue from merchandise sales and concessions at the concerts. He also received Shuttered Venue funding but declined to provide the amount.

“This is a tough business. I thought we’d be a COVID casualty,” he said.

But Senk expects to return with a vengeance, since performers on a mass scale are scheduling national tours. Senk plans to schedule between 10 to 15 large shows in partnership with Los Angeles promoter Nederlander this year.

Bryce Dow Williamson, who works for Second Octave and promotes the smaller SOMO concerts, called the return of live performances “a marathon,” opposed to a series of sprints in getting nightclub-concert entertainment back to center stage. The Redwood Grove stage will bring out Sol Horizon on Sept. 9.

Sonoma State: Out the back door

A building design element has played into the hands of Sonoma State University as it works to get attendance back to the Green Music Center.

The back wall of the venue, completed in September 2012, opens up to expand attendance for big-name acts from seating 1,400 indoors to accommodating a total of 4,500 concert goers.

“I think having the outdoor capability is helpful for us,” spokesman Andy Shepherd said.

Moving forward, the Green Music Center schedule is intended to be announced in April. With that, Shepherd said the hope is to gain more attendance. Last year, the university counted about 75% of what it expected in attendance from shows.

“People are feeling more comfortable than (they did) this time last year,” he said.

HopMonk, Novato: Rockin’ n rollin’ between two counties

Operating four venues at his restaurants and bars between Marin and Sonoma counties, Bill DeCarli anticipates a much different summer filled with promise for HopMonk at its four locations in Sebastopol, Penngrove, Sonoma and Novato.

DeCarli, who serves as the music director, said its music scene has come a long way since hanging on over the last two years on nerve and a little Shuttered Venue funding. He declined to provide how much.

It's a new game in town since business was cut in half during the pandemic — especially at the outdoor venues at Penngrove and Novato.

“We are seeing more touring acts ready to play,” he said. “The national tours are ready to go back.”

DeCarli is working with KC Turner Presents, which has booked Cherry Poppin’ Daddies swing band in June and country singer Dale Watson in October.

“Outdoor music has always been popular. Now it will have popularity and appeal more than ever, especially since people were afraid of the obvious,” he said of the virus. “Outdoor music will be huge this year.”

Mac’s, Fairfax: Moving forward with a nostalgic theme

At Mac’s at 19 Broadway, co-owner Mike Ghiringhelli is also gearing up for a second coming Roaring ‘20s-style at his Fairfax nightclub.

“I think people want to come out. The demand will definitely be localized. When people do out, I think they won’t want to go for big venues. They’ll want to stay local, and I’m glad we’ll be able to provide that entertainment piece,” he said.

Down the street from Mac’s at the Marin Alliance CBC, dispensary founder Lynnette Shaw isn’t waiting for summer to stage a second coming of summer of love in nearby Sonoma County. She’s helping to organize an outdoor concert over a half-acre area in the parking lot behind the Jerry Nights River Theater in Guerneville as a fundraiser slated for April 23.

“We’re excited about this,” she said.

Mill Valley Music Festival: Launching out of the pandemic this year

Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Welte agrees the outdoors is king in entertainment bookings, but he also is convinced the North Bay music-loving public still shares the appetite to turn out for big-stage events.

His Marin County business organization is hosting the Mill Valley Music Festival featuring singer-musician Ben Harper as the headliner. The concert, set for May 7 at the Friends Field in Mill Valley, may accommodate a maximum capacity of 5,000 people.

Welte said entertainment venues are taking off where outdoor dining was a year ago, when parklets that opened up dining rooms to semi-enclosure areas on the street.

“I think the outdoors is the premium model right now. It takes out so many hurdles so many venues are facing. We learned in two years that it’s not good enough to be dialed in on what are the protocols. We need to create a feeling of comfort,” he said. “What we’re creating is plenty of real estate and taking the mosh pit out of the entertainment world.”

Sonoma County Pride

Sonoma County Pride returns June 3-5 at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa with a 4th Street parade and other festivities such as a pool party at the Flamingo Hotel on June 5. Organizers hope to get closer to pre-pandemic levels of attendance, which surpassed 5,000 people in 2019.

Graton Resort and Casino will serve as title sponsor again, “fostering compassion, inclusiveness and understanding of all citizens in the community,” tribal Chairman Greg Sarris said.

North Bay entertainment events at an early glance

BottleRock, Napa Valley in Napa: May 27-29 with headliners Metallica, Pink

Blue Note at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena: May 20 with jazz artist Jeffrey Osborne

Uptown Theater in Napa: May 5 with rock singer Ann Wilson

SOMO concerts next to Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park: June 3 with reggae artist Steve Marley; July 20 with rock band O.A.R.

Oxbow RiverStage, Napa: Sept. 17 with legendary rock, folk, blues performer Bonnie Raitt

HopMonk, Novato: June with swing band Cherry Poppin’ Daddies; October with country artist Dale Watson

Jerry Nights River Theater benefit in Guerneville: April 23

Mill Valley Music Festival: May 7 with acclaimed musician and singer Ben Harper

Sonoma County Pride in Santa Rosa: June 3-5

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that KC Turner Presents as the booking agent for upcoming HopMonk concerts.

