North Bay unemployment rates drop slightly in July, though still mostly lower than California

Unemployment rates in all six North Bay counties dipped last month, with the lowest in Marin at 4.5% and the highest in Solano at 7.6%. The latter tied California’s new lower level of joblessness, which is near the bottom of U.S. states in the recovery from the pandemic-led recession.

Sonoma County recorded 5.6% unemployment in July, while Napa County’s unemployment rate was 5.8%, according to state Employment Development Department figures released Friday. Mendocino and Lake counties followed at 6.3% and 7.4%, respectively. Solano County’s rate was 7.6%.

The state’s 7.6% unemployment rate in July, down from a revised 7.7% in June, was 5.6 percentage points better than a year ago, and is California’s lowest unemployment rate since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020, according to the department.

Meanwhile, California is near the bottom across the country in terms of jobless-rate bounce-back, according to Washington, D.C.-based WalletHub, a personal finance website.

The state’s July unemployment rate of 7.6% ranks No. 49 in the nation. However, the U.S. unemployment of 5.4% in July is lower than the nearly historic high of 14.8% in April 2020, the outlet said. The overall drop was attributed largely to a combination of vaccinations and states loosening restrictions.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4.5% in July, down from a revised 4.8% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 9.1%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government, and educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 5.6% in July, down from a revised 5.8% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2020 was 10%.

Jobs were added in leisure and hospitality; construction; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; financial activities; professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government, manufacturing, and educational and health services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 5.8% in July, down from a revised 6.1% in June. The county’s unemployment rate in July 2020 was 10.7%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; manufacturing; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in government and in educational and health services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in July was 6.3%, down from a revised 6.4% in June. The county’s unemployment rate a year before was 10.9%.

Jobs were added in mining, logging and construction; leisure and hospitality; and federal and state government. Fewer jobs were available in wholesale trade; local government; and educational and health services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in July was 7.4%, down from a revised 7.5% in June. Last year in July, the unemployment rate in the county was 11%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities; and federal and local government.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 7.6% in July, down from a revised 7.8% in June. Last year in July, the county’s unemployment rate was 12.1%.

Jobs were added in leisure and hospitality; construction; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in government; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services.