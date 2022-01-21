North Bay unemployment rates in December drop further, remain below California joblessness

The North Bay’s six-county region last month recorded lower unemployment rates than the month prior, beating California’s rate, which dropped a half-percentage point to 6.5%, according to state figures released Friday.

As is consistently the case, Marin County’s unemployment rate was lowest among its five neighboring counties, at 2.7%. Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in December was 3.5%, followed by 4.1% in Napa County, according to the Employment Development Department. Mendocino County reported an unemployment rate of 4.6%, while Solano County’s rate was 5.2%. Lake County’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

California has now recovered nearly 72% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 because of the pandemic, according to the EDD.

Statewide, the professional and business services sector has regained all jobs lost during the pandemic-induced recession, according to the EDD. The biggest job gains in December were in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.7% in December, down from a revised 2.9% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were in construction; leisure and hospitality and educational and health services.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.5% in December, down from a revised 3.7% in November. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2020 was 6.6%.

The county added jobs in construction; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; professional and business services; educational and health services; and government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 4.1% in December, down from a revised 4.2% in November. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2020 was 7.5%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; educational and health services; professional and business services; and government.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 4.6% in December, down from a revised 4.8% the month prior. The county’s unemployment rate in December 2020 was 7.7%.

The county added jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities; information services and financial activities. Fewer jobs were available in government; retail; leisure and hospitality; and mining, logging and construction.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 5.2% in December, down from a revised 5.4% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.6%.

Jobs were added in trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 5.7% in December, down from a revised 5.9% in November. Last year in December, the county’s unemployment rate was 8.8%.

The county added jobs in educational and health services; and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and federal government.