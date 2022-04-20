Northern California transit agencies drop mask mandates for passengers, but not yet for staffers

A day after a federal judge in Florida derailed extended mask mandates for travelers on planes, trains and other modes of public transit, the signs requiring the face coverings for passengers have come down today at Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit stations.

This sign, recommending passengers and employees on Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit commuter trains practice social distancing and safe hygiene for the COVID-19 virus, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, replaced a mask-requirement reminder at the Hamilton Station in Novato. (Tammy Quackenbush / for North Bay Business Journal)

In their place are posted reminders to maintain social distance, cover the face when coughing or sneezing, and not board trains if sick.

What’s left up in the air is whether SMART transit employees will still be required to wear them on board or on platforms for the north-to-south North Bay commuter corridor, SMART officials confirmed Tuesday.

Officials at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport and Sonoma County Transit told The Press Democrat on Tuesday they stopped requiring face coverings on passengers.

But the ruling by the judge may all be paused nationwide if the Biden administration follows through with its announced intent Tuesday to appeal the decision, should the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deem it’s necessary, according to the New York Times.

In the meantime, SMART is following the guidance for passengers as reflected in a change in policy by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. The CDC last Wednesday extended the mask mandate for public transit nationwide until at least May 3 as cases of a new COVID-19 virus variant were rising. The existing order from over a year ago had been set to expire Monday.

But the North Bay commuter rail agency awaits a decision from Cal/OSHA, which implemented emergency standards that require employees to wear masks.

“SMART has followed the guidance of the TSA regarding the use of facial coverings on-board SMART’s platforms and trains since the beginning of the pandemic. This is no different – we are no longer requiring the use of masks on our trains per the new guidance set forth by the TSA,” SMART spokesperson Matt Stevens said.

Monday’s federal ruling allowed individual airlines and local transit agencies to decide how to proceed, so several U.S. airlines have said they were dropping the requirement.

Union officials have reported that flight crews have endured threats and disruptions from unruly passengers. On the flip side, passenger videos of harsh enforcement of mask rules by flight attendants have circulated widely on social media.

Amtrak, which has service through Solano County, has also pulled its requirement for both passengers and employees, the national rail line confirmed with the Business Journal.

But elsewhere in the greater region, officials at Bay Area Rapid Transit, which doesn’t serve the North Bay, are refraining from changing their policy for both passengers and employees.

“I rode the train today, and everybody’s wearing their masks,” BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost told the Business Journal. Trost rides the yellow line from Concord to Oakland for her morning commute. “Transit systems are waiting to hear from the state.”

According to the California Department of Public Health website, the state has lifted the restrictions relative to transit agencies. Here’s its latest guidance:

“As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, (the CDC’s) January 29, 2021 order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect. Therefore, CDC will not enforce the order. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time. This page will be updated soon to provide additional information about recommendations.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.