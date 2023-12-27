If it weren’t for booksellers, who frequently offer suggestions of good books for their customers, many little-known authors would have even fewer readers.

While bestselling novelist James Patterson is so well-known his books more-or-less sell themselves (at least compared to the works of many writers with lower-wattage name recognition), the author of such works as ”Along Came a Spider,“ ”“Kiss the Girls,” “Miracle on the 17th Green” and (with Bill Clinton) “The President is Missing” holds booksellers in high esteem.

Which is why Patterson has taken to giving cash awards of $500, called Christmas bonuses, to 600 deserving booksellers every December, with a grand total this year alone of $300,000 in prizes.

"I've said this before, but I can't say it enough ‒ booksellers save lives," Patterson was recently reported as saying to the Associated Press. "What they do is crucial, especially right now. I'm happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season."

This year, the booksellers so honored include three from Sonoma County: Kaitlin Smith at Copperfield’s in Healdsburg, Patty Norman and Mark Warren of Copperfield’s Petaluma, Petal Conlon at Reader’s Books in Sonoma, and Jennifer Lockart at the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird & Fantastic in Petaluma.

“I am honored to have been selected as one of this year’s recipients of a James Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus,” said Lockhart, in a response to the Argus-Courier’s request for comment. “After a layoff in 2020 forced a midlife career change, I assisted my husband Ross in opening our bookstore without any retail experience, relying on the invaluable guidance and support from other bookseller friends near and far (some of whom were also recipients). Special thanks to our amazing customers, friends and family who nominated me and Word Horde Emporium of the Weird & Fantastic.”

Patty Norman, the children’s specialist at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Books - herself a former recipient of the Patterson Christmas bonus - says the award was a pleasant surprise.

“It means somebody in the industry, or a peer or a customer, nominated you for it, which means somebody’s recognizing you for working hard. Let’s face it, nobody works at bookstores to get rich, so a little extra treat at the holiday time is really appreciated. Mr. Patterson is incredibly generous. It’s a wonderful thing he does.”