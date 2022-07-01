Subscribe

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 1, 2022, 11:21AM
Updated 2 hours ago

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.

O2Treehouse has been on quite the trek since owner and designer Dustin Reiter built his first geodesic dome in a Wisconsin poplar tree in 2005.

He launched the company the following year in Minnesota, custom designing children’s playhouses. That took the business to Los Angeles, where the jobs morphed into bigger structures, and demand for detached offices and bedrooms grew. The company then relocated to Oakland in 2011, and within a few years it started getting national media attention for its designs.

When the San Francisco East Bay design and production center lease was expiring, Reiter turned his focus to the north.

“The North Bay has always been on my radar because it has the giant trees, is corridor to the north and has a lot of money and interest in these structures,” Reiter said. “Quite a bit business has been done already in North Bay.”

While the new location, in renovated industrial complex at 133 Copeland St., has room for future automation equipment inside and ample yard space, the shift across the bay has come at a cost.

Some of the 15 employees and contractors opted not to move or commute, Reiter said. So the company is seeking a project manager, entry-level and experienced carpenters, and preconstruction personnel.

Historically, the company has been making eight to 10 custom treehouses annually. The average cost is on par with that of a high-end home — $800 to $1,400 a square foot. At the average size of 120 square feet, that works out to be $96,000 to $168,000.

And demand for outdoor living spaces has been growing, Reiter said.

“COVID provided us with a lot more business,” Reiter said. “People were getting back home and looking to improve their back yards.”

Glamping is estimated to be a $2.35 billion market globally as of last year, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 10.9% through 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Nearly half (46%) of the market is dominated by camps with cabins and similar “pods.” Tents make up a quarter of the market, followed by yurts (one-eighth) and treehouses most of the remainder. Europe commands the biggest share of glamping worldwide, at 35%, with roughly 8,000 campsites in France alone.

A number of the treehouses Reiter’s company has built have become short-term rentals. An example is The Pinecone, one that Reiter owns in the Santa Cruz area. Featured on NBC Nightly News in 2017, it’s designed with angles and glass to look like the conifer seed carrier and rents for over $550 a night via Airbnb.

In October 2020, Reiter took the hospitality model to the next stage: glamping site franchises.

About $500,000 has been raised so far for the venture, called Treewalkers, which is finishing franchisee disclosures to start selling packages that include training, point-of-purchase systems, guidance on needed insurance and installation, a booking interface with portals like Airbnb and Vrbo as well as cross-marketing of the camps. Letters of intent have been signed for nearly four dozen campsites, including six in California and 13 outside the country.

The glamping camp kits currently start at $43,000 each from the factory and end up running around $60,000 fully installed. The kits offer partly do-it-yourself assembly, but the venture would have professional riggers set up the suspension systems, if trees are used for support, or stilts if no trees or only smaller ones are available.

A common practice for professionally installed treehouses is to use bolts and suspended supports to make minimal attachments as possible to the trees, allowing them to regrow and seal around the bolts. The placement of the treehouse around the trees is important to allow them to expand their root systems gradually to offset the additional weight, as the trees do for new growth in their canopies, Reiter said.

The Treewalkers tents come in sizes of small (70 square feet), medium (110 square feet) and large (170 square feet).

There are two options for add-on bathrooms. Composting toilets and solar-pumped water from cisterns for bathing are common approaches to offering those services in remote areas.

Permitting varies by local jurisdiction, but generally there are local allowances for accessory structures with 120 to 200 square feet. The systems, including the company’s Lego-like modular strut-and-hub Tetratruss platform supports, are engineered for stability in up to 110 mph winds.

This rendering shows a three-room Equilibrium Home by O2Treehouse suspended on the company’s Tetratruss support system between three trees. (Mariana Veras image)
This rendering shows a three-room Equilibrium Home by O2Treehouse suspended on the company’s Tetratruss support system between three trees. (Mariana Veras image)

As demand for larger treehouses has grown, O2Treehouse has launched a new line of homes with high-end finishes, called The Equilibrium Home. They are built with structural insulated panel (SIP) walls, installed on the Tetratruss support structure.

An 1,100-square-foot unit and two 250-square-foot rooms are in design now. The cost range is $800 to $1,200 a square foot.

Demi Basiliades of Keegan Coppin Co. Inc. represented O2Treehouse and building owner 133 Copeland LLC in the lease of 5,100 square feet in the Petaluma facility, signed April 27.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette