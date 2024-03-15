The only tricky part with this farmers market vendor is pronunciation: Osh-a-deen-a. Now that that’s solved, we can settle in and enjoy reading about cheese, though it’s too bad there’s no way to munch their cheese as you’re reading about it.

This family ranch is led by Jim and Donna Pacheco, along with their children William, Daniel, Elizabeth and David.

Geoff Sorich, who sells their products at local farmers markets, says he’s been with Achadinha full time for the past two years.

“I found the job on Craig’s List,” he explains. “From the beginning I had an overwhelming sense of home.” Sorich notes that he’s worked as many as six markets per week. Products from the ranch are also sold in The City, he said, including to Michelin-starred restaurants.

Regularly available items include a fromage blanc (i.e. French-style cream cheese) which Sorich describes in one word: “Decadent.” A customer overhearing this smiles and nods in agreement.

Also available are feta cheese in a sea salt brine, lemon kefir cheese and also blackberry kefir cheese, cultured butter and aged goat and cow milk broncha (Portuguese table cheese). In addition, the booth features several types of cheese curds, and eggs.

The 230-acre farm is located in western Petaluma. The Pacheco family’s cheese-making began three generations ago, first in Achadinha, Portugal and later in Vallejo, where Jim Pacheco’s grandfathers milked cows. In 1969, Petaluma became home. As well as goats and cows, the ranch is home to beef cows, pigs, sheep, horses, chickens, ducks, dogs and cats.

All grazing animals are humanely treated and grass-fed year-round, Sorich says, and pesticides are never used. They also are fed highly nutritious brewer’s grain and yeast from Bear Republic and Russian River Brewing Company. This is supplemented with alfalfa and oat hay for a balanced diet.

Sorich emphasizes the family’s strong work ethic, saying, “The owners and the family are honest and hardworking, moving around before sunup, in the rain and in the heat in an old school ranch family setting. They’re well-known, and well-respected.”

“Here,” says an eager customer admiring the savory-looking offerings, “take my money.” She notices the eggs and comments, “Mmm. Pretty eggs.”

Sorich laughs. “That’s because they’re from pretty chickens,” he quips.

What does he enjoy about the market? “It’s always slightly different,” he says. “Everyone’s in a good mood. It feels free to me. I also like the ever-changing blend of vendors and their products.”

And then there’s the pleasure of working with customers.

“You have to be a people person,” he comments, but he enjoys developing what he calls “baby conversations and relationships” (i.e. brief encounters).

It helps, of course, that Sorich is “a talker” who relishes chatting.

“It’s great being around different people.” That includes the many vendors who, he notes, “are dedicated and hard-working.”

“I love farmers markets and support farmers markets,” he says, adding that, if he could offer one tip to customers, it would be to suggest “they pay in cash.” Credit and debit cards may be handy for the customer and are so ubiquitous that most vendors accept them. But, the downside is that fees charged by banks or payment providers can make it unprofitable for the farmers. Paying cash is also simpler and faster for both vendors and customers.

He noted that Achadinha does do special orders, by pre-order only. In addition, ranch tours for both students and the general public are available, though reservations are required as this is a busy, working ranch. They also host cheesemaking classes where students have the chance to roll up their sleeves, put on hairnets and get their hands wet with curds and whey although, unlike Little Miss Muffet, there won’t be any spiders to frighten you away from the fun, and gustatory pleasures, since cheese tasting is part of the class.

For those interested in learning more about the ranch and its products, visit achadinha.com.