Point Reyes cattle ranchers win victory in Marin County, can remain national park

Cattle ranching at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, long a flashpoint for environmental groups, is being green lighted to continue in a National Park Service decision.

Citing “decades of Congressional support for beef and dairy ranching on lands,” the service released a “record of decision” late Monday, declaring that “ranching remains an appropriate use of park lands.”

Cattle ranching in the scenic shoreline landscape was established by the time the 71,000-acre park was founded during the Kennedy Administration in 1962. More than 20 families hold agricultural lease or special-use permits with the federal government to allow ranching to continue.

Since then, federal officials and Congress has examined the demands of some groups that ranching be ended or curtailed, citing environmental damage caused by cattle in an area known for its rustic, rural beauty. Monday’s decision calls on ranchers to take measures to protect wildlife and reduce their ability to expand livestock operations.

Some have argued the cattle have a place in wildland fire prevention and regenerative farming in a practice called “rotational grazing.” The practice is one rancher Bob McClure is very familiar with.

“Are we perfect? No. But we’ve spent millions of dollars (on improvements),” McClure told the Business Journal in April.

He runs a homestead ranch started by his great-grandfather in 1889. By June, another huge issue facing the area, the drought, appeared to end the family’s stake in its long-time dairy business as McClure announced the dairy was closing.

Also, in April the Journal reported on a lengthy California Coastal Commission hearing during which groups argued against renewal of the leases. After 12 hours of testimony and more than 70 speakers, the commission endorsed in a 5-4 vote a national park service plan to extend cattle ranchers’ leases at the seashore with conditions that mainly address water quality issues.

After the park service signaled its decision to follow suit on Monday, groups against the leases were quick to respond.

“The ROD adds 7,600 acres to a newly carved out ‘ranching zone’; permits ranchers to diversify and increase livestock beyond the more than 5,000 beef and dairy cattle that currently graze the park; allows ranchers to grow commercial crops; permits mobile slaughter units on the cattle ranches and will proceed with killing native Tule Elk,” stated the Mill Valley-based Resource Renewal Institute. “It also ensures future leases to the same ranching families who sold their land to the Park Service 60 years ago and yet continued to operate in the park under various short-term agreements ever since.”

The organization is part of the group that sued the park service, alleging it had failed to do an environmental review of the practice. A settlement of that lawsuit required the agency to come up with such a review.

In that review, the service stated that active ranches help “protect the pastoral character of the districts, which is consistent with the purposes of the park as articulated by Congress. Continued multi-generational ranching under the selected action will therefore have direct and cumulative beneficial impacts on cultural landscapes, historic districts, and historic structures.”

The decision allows the federal government to continue to lease lands to the ranchers for up to 20 years, with environmental and other conditions in place. The area covered is about 28,000 acres. Up to five dairies — with about 2,425 animals — also operate in the park.

The released decision mentions the regulation of manure, which some group charge is fouling area creeks.

“Under the selected action, dairies will continue to produce large quantities of manure waste that ranchers will be required to manage consistent with state and federal regulations to avoid impacts on water quality and sensitive resources,” the report stated.

The park service’s plan aims to increase monitoring of the Tule elk herds and add to their range. The area has two free-ranging herds, with 2019 estimates of 138 in the Drakes Beach herd and at least 163 in the Limantour herd.

The plan also describes "graduated response“ officials will take to control not only the movement of the animals, but also the size and number of the herds.

“First, NPS staff will try to haze elk back to their original location or onto other park lands that are not leased for ranching,” the document said. Hazing is a wildlife management technique that involves disturbing animals’ sense of security to coax them to move to another location. “If unsuccessful, NPS will employ more aggressive hazing techniques such as firing bean bag shots at the elk. If hazing does not work, lethal removal of a few individuals … may be tried.”