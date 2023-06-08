Providence announced on Wednesday the permanent appointment of Laureen Driscoll as chief executive for the health system’s South division, which encompasses all of California. She officially takes over on Thursday after having served on an interim basis following the January departure of Kevin Manemann, according to Providence.

Prior to serving in the interim role, Driscoll was the chief executive for Providence’s Northern California region.

“(Laureen) has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to foster internal collaboration, build strong relationships with community partners, and drive innovation across the South division,” Providence Chief Operating Officer Erik Wexler, said in the announcement. “Furthermore, her passion for delivering exceptional patient care, along with a focus on operational excellence, has helped us continue to meet the ever-evolving health care needs of our communities in California.”

Providence operates 17 hospitals in California, including Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Healdsburg Hospital and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. The not-for-profit health care system, based in Renton, Washington, has more than 50 hospitals across seven Western U.S. states, which also includes Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas.

Driscoll first joined Providence in January 2022, when she became regional chief executive at Providence-Northern California. She replaced Kevin Klockenga, who retired in May 2021 after 13 years with the organization, as the Business Journal previously reported.

Before joining Providence, Driscoll served as president of Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals, part of MultiCare Health System, in the state of Washington. She worked at MultiCare for five years. Before that, she served for nearly seven years as chief operating officer at Seattle-based Swedish Health.

Driscoll began her health care career as a nurse before moving to administrative leadership roles. She holds an executive MBA from the University of Washington and a Master of Science in nursing administration from Northeastern University.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always had a deep focus on caring for people in need and driving improvements to health care,” Driscoll said in the release. “Working at Providence and serving the community in this new capacity is an honor.”

In its announcement, Providence stated Driscoll’s appointment “was made after a thorough evaluation of prospective leaders from across the country.”