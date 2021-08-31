San Francisco Bay Area employers should mandate vaccination, business group says

A nine-county business advisory group is telling its private-sector members to require COVID-19 vaccinations for customers and in-person workers in the Bay Area.

“Vaccines are the only way to put the COVID pandemic behind us,” said Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council on Tuesday. “Vaccines are safe, effective and plentiful. The medical science is indisputable that getting everyone vaccinated is our best defense against this deadly virus. Vaccination rates are increasing but there are still too many people that haven’t been inoculated.”

The group represents more than 300 of the region’s largest employers, with 4.43 million workers.

Making such a sweeping recommendation to its members is something the 75-year old organization has never done before, it stated. But comes at a time when cases of the virus are on the upswing and hospitalizations are on the rise. More and more attention is being paid to the role of the unvaccinated in the trend.

Also, businesses are beginning to grapple with the issue more forcefully, by making rules to require vaccinations among their employees and, in some cases, customers.

“Our rationale for requiring the vaccine is simple. Our greatest responsibility to our employees is to ensure their safety when they're at work at our airports and on our aircraft. And the facts say that we're all safer when we're all vaccinated,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, a Bay Area Council member company, stated in the council’s announcement. “We look forward to our United Airlines employees being fully vaccinated by this fall.”

The council’s recommendation excludes those with valid religious or medical exceptions, and it emphasizes the importance of continuing to adhere to masking, testing, social distancing and other approved protocols.

“With public and private leadership working together to require vaccination and implement safety practices, we can help end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Council Executive Committee member Janet Liang, executive vice president, group president and chief operating officer for Kaiser Permanente. “Business leaders across the country must join the fight against COVID-19 to keep our people safe and to restore economic health in our communities.”