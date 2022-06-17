San Francisco North Bay unemployment in May drops below 4% in all 6 counties

The North Bay area’s six-county region reported lower unemployment rates in May than in April, coming in under California’s unemployment rate of 4.3%, which also dropped from April, according to state figures released Friday.

In the North Bay in May, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 1.8%. Sonoma and Napa counties both reported unemployment rates of 2.3%, with Mendocino County following at 2.9%, according to the Employment Development Department. Solano County’s unemployment rate last month was 3.5%, and Lake County was at 3.8%.

California has now regained 93% of the jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 1.8% in May, down from a revised 2.1% in April. Last year in May, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

The county added jobs in construction; financial activities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There were fewer jobs in trade, transportation and utilities.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.3% in May, down from a revised 2.6% in April. The county’s unemployment rate in May 2021 was 5.5%.

The county added jobs in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.3% in May, down from a revised 2.8 in April. The county’s unemployment rate in May 2021 was 5.9%.

The county added jobs in educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 2.9% in May, down from a revised 3.5% in April. The county’s unemployment rate in May 2021 was 6.1%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; transportation, warehousing and utilities; leisure and hospitality; and federal and state government. Fewer jobs were available in information services; and financial activities.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.5% in May, down from a revised 4% in April. Last year in April, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.6%.

Jobs were added in construction; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 3.8% in May, down from a revised 4.5% in April. Last year in May, the county’s unemployment rate was 7.5%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; manufacturing; retail; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities; and professional and business services.