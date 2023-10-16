Sonoma County, once again, has a locally owned Lego store thanks to Santa Rosa couple Teresa and Christy Murphy, who opened the doors of their shop, California Brick Chicks, in Penngrove on Sunday.

The last brick-and-mortar store dedicated to exclusively selling Lego products was The Brick Hutt but it became an online retail business. Prior to the Murphys’ site, the nearest trademark Lego store is in San Francisco.

There are other local businesses in Sonoma County that sell Lego sets, but Teresa said theirs is the only actual store in Sonoma County dedicated to just selling the iconic, colorful bricks.

“We’ve missed The Brick Hutt these last few years and felt like we need to bring it back,” Teresa said.

The idea to open a Lego store took root when the couple visited The Brick Hutt 10 years ago. Christy bought a Lego “Star Wars” Ewok Village set and the couple’s love for all things Lego took off from there.

The Murphys started buying and collecting different kinds of Lego sets in bulk, filling their home with Lego bricks and minifigures. Some of their favorites include the Lego “Star Wars” Helmet Collection and the various holiday sets the toymaker released over the years.

The Murphys also showcased and sold parts of their massive collection at Brickpalooza events, a Northern California event for Lego lovers. Over the years, Teresa said they discussed either selling some of their collection on eBay or even opening a shop.

“Our friend told us about this place in Penngrove … and within, like, three weeks, we were in,” Teresa said. “It happened so fast and it’s been a dream for so long.”

California Brick Chicks held a soft opening Sunday for their storefront, a roughly 600-square-foot space at 9550 Petaluma Hill Road in Penngrove.

The store is fully stocked with at east 500 Lego sets, both new and pre-owned, of different collections such as, “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” Lego City and Lego Friends.

Lego lovers can also buy loose Lego pieces in bulk or make minifigure characters of their own. Teresa said that eventually she and Christy would like to expand and be able to buy Lego sets and pieces from customers for the store.

“We love Lego and we want to share our passion with everyone,” Teresa said.

California Brick Chicks will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information can be found on the store’s Facebook page.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.