Sen. Bill Dodd, local fire experts to host virtual town hall on wildfire preparedness

KATHRYN PALMER
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 5, 2021, 4:41PM
As months of dry weather heighten concern among fire-weary Sonoma County residents, local public safety officials are joining with state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to host a town hall on wildfire preparedness.

The virtual event, slated for 6 p.m. April 13, will feature a panel of experts to talk wildfire risk and prevention and answer questions from residents.

Along with Dodd, speakers include Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter, President of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation Christopher Thompson and analyst with Permit Sonoma’s Fire Prevention Division Caerleon Safford.

The town hall will be broadcast live on 91.3 FM KSVY and streamed across multiple channels, including Sonoma TV, YouTube and the state senate’s website.

Viewers can submit their questions via email to townhall@ksvy.org, or call in during the event at 707-933-9133.

