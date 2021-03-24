Solarius Aviation in Sonoma County says flight-scheduling vendor had ‘unauthorized intrusion’

Solairus Aviation on Tuesday evening, announced a “data security incident” at one of its third-party vendors.

The Petaluma-based aviation services company said that on Dec. 23, 2020, the company that provides its flight scheduling and tracking system, Avianis, alerted Solarius to an “unauthorized intrusion” into the Microsoft Azure cloud hosting platform that hosts the software.

The investigation by Solairus, Avianis and outside legal counsel determined that an unauthorized third party accessed some of Solairus's data, according to the news release. Information hosted there included details such as some Solairus employees' and clients' names, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth and financial account numbers. The inquiry involved what happened, the scope of data potentially accessed and what steps can be taken to protect the system and its data.

Solairus said it notified employees and customers whose information was involved and is offering them a complimentary membership to Equifax ID Patrol credit monitoring service, if their Social Security number or driver's license number was involved. The firm also is recommending employees and clients watch financial statements for unauthorized activity.

“Solairus regrets the inconvenience or concern this incident may cause you,” the company said in the announcement. “Every member of the Solairus community is important, and Solairus values your security and privacy.“

The company said it doesn’t have current addresses for all involved people, so it’s asking employees and clients to call 855-515-1652, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

Solarius was founded in 2009, and its core business is assisting owners with operation of their aircraft. It operates over 200 aircraft and employs more than 1,200 flight crew and support personnel from more than 65 bases nationwide.