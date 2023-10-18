More than 62,000 airline passengers traveled through Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in September.

That figure stood out to officials at the Santa Rosa facility.

“We set a new monthly record for the airport last month,” said Airport Manager Jon Stout about the figures released Tuesday. “Our last record was July 2022, at 61,099 for the month.”

The annual wine grape harvest was underway in September, which typically draws an influx of visitors to Sonoma County, but it’s not clear why there was a higher flow of travelers than usual, said Stout.

So far, October is also looking strong, he said, but not on track to beat September. October’s passenger numbers will be released mid-November.

Last month, exactly 62,229 people traveled through the airport, up 5.9% from a year earlier. In August, 57,560 passengers traveled through the airport.

For the first nine months of the year, the Sonoma County facility’s three commercial carriers — Alaska Airlines, Avelo Airlines and American Airlines — collectively flew 471,032 passengers, up 3% from September 2022. The total through August of this year was 408,803 passengers.

Alaska Airlines flew 40,991 passengers through the regional airport last month, up 1.2% from a year prior. Its load factor — the measure of how full airplanes are on average — was 76%. The carrier flew 39,972 passengers through the airport in August.

Avelo Airlines last month flew 10,804 passengers through Santa Rosa, up 26.5% from September 2022. Its load factor was 77%. Avelo in August flew 7,881 passengers through the county.

The airport is still trending toward finishing 2023 having matched or beating its record 615,000 passengers served last year, Stout said.