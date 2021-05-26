Sonoma County airport sees April uptick in passengers

Year-over-year flights at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in April took off at a level unseen since the pandemic shut down all airline travel more than a year ago, according to the facility, which released the numbers on Tuesday.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the newest carrier, Avelo Airlines, collectively flew 25,915 passengers in April, compared with 13,822 in March.

United Airlines is still on track to resume its Denver flight from Sonoma County on Sept. 8, but has adjusted the date for when it will bring back its service to San Francisco, said Airport Manager Jon Stout. United is now slated to restart San Francisco flights on Aug. 1, instead of June 4.

Avelo Airlines, which debuted at the Sonoma County airport on April 28, flew 535 passengers through April 30, recording a 47% load factor, according to airport figures.

Stout said he anticipated Avelo would have a higher passenger count, but the final number also wasn’t surprising considering travel restrictions haven’t fully been lifted. Sonoma County until this week had been in the orange tier (“moderate” restrictions) of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. State officials advanced the county today to the yellow tier, which has minimal restrictions.

“And Avelo is new,” Stout said. “They’ve only done limited marketing of their services. They’ve been relying on media exposure to have them exposed to passengers,” Stout said, adding the airline is now starting to increase its marketing efforts. “It does seem that as we've been coming up in tiers, and just watching the flow of passengers coming and going from the aircraft, I would say the (passenger) loads are ranging between 60% to 90% for May.” The passenger load, or load factor, is the measure of how full airplanes are on average.

Alaska Airlines on June 1 also will enter the Burbank market, as previously reported by the Business Journal.

“I will say it is a strategic move on Alaska's part,” Stout said. “They want to be able to service their customers. They've built up a loyalty in Santa Rosa since they've been in the market since 2007.”

Although there will be some crossover between the two airlines entering the Burbank market, they also will serve different niches, Stout noted.

Avelo is a low-cost carrier that’s “unbundled,” meaning passengers pay for the add-ons that they want, versus Alaska Airlines’ more traditional fare model, Stout said.

Meanwhile, Alaska last month flew 18,311 passengers, up 2,124.9% from April 2020, when the Sonoma County facility carried 823 passengers. Alaska’s load factor was 58%, up 8% from a year earlier.

American Airlines in April flew 7,069 passengers through the Sonoma County airport, up 1,325.2% from the year prior. The carrier’s load factor was 79%, up 9% from April 2020.