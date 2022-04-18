Sonoma County trends older, and that could imperil its future, economist says

While the retirement and leisure/tourism economic sectors have been good to Sonoma County, an economist says there has been a transition among county age groups that has moved closer to the “departure lounge” than the “arrival gate” in recent years.

For the long term, UC Berkeley economist David Roland-Holst reports, a population weighed to 55- through 78-year-olds does not bode well for the future.

“Locally, the most under-represented category is families with children,” he said at a recent Sonoma County Economic Development Board conference. “This group has more innovative, diverse and robust spending habits, uses a wider range of social, personal and financial services, and supports a broader spectrum of employment.”

As far as how to attract younger people, Sonoma County jobs may not be a problem, wages are. He observed that wage inequality is significant, based on analysis by Berkeley Economic Advising and Research (BEAR).

“Workers will come if you offer them the right jobs and the lifestyle they want, but right now the biggest obstacle to attracting young professionals in Sonoma County is housing,” Roland-Holst said. “This barrier has two dimensions: Cost and lack of choice.”

He said only 38% of Sonoma County households live in rental property, compared to 46% statewide “While this might be seen as a badge of honor in an ownership society, fact is, it reveals a serious bottleneck to growth and opportunity. Since ownership costs are comparable to state averages, low rental availability means many potential residents are being crowded out by lack of affordable options.”

Roland-Holst pointed out the problem with a land-use philosophy that critics call NIMBY-ism, for “not in my back yard.” He asserted that the idea that exclusion improves our living standards is not true.

“While privacy is fine for families and neighborhoods, and is legally protected, exclusion does not work at the community level because studies show it leads to incomplete labor markets, economic fragmentation and instability,” he said. “This message needs to be better understood and communicated through the media as well as in churches and schools.”

Here are other highlights from Roland-Holst’s April 7 presentation at a Sonoma County Economic Development Board conference:

Agriculture

While agriculture plays a dominant role in California, he said it is underperforming in Sonoma County.

The basic challenge involves a shift to promoting investments in higher-value products and agrifood services. Examples include producing more and even better wine and getting out in from of the emerging cannabis industry while making sure that it pays its way for local resources and services.

While noting the ag land is not cheap, plantable acres in Yuba County are priced in the $75,000 range and plantable vineyard acres in Napa County sell for around $300,000, Sonoma County’s plantable vineyards are in between, going for about $150,000 per acre.

In addition, he said what’s needed is a focus on higher value farming of all kinds: Organics, unique livestock products and crops, like specialty cheeses and the “Mighty Watsonville Strawberry.”

Roland-Holst said promoting investment for higher value agrifood involves marketing fairs, coops and associations but also relies heavily on specialized branding and more of it, especially when it comes to wine growing, which involves investments in quality and identity. The model for doing this is often patterned after the Principaux vignobles (such as with the vineyards of Bordeaux) in renowned French wine regions.

The marketing and brand building concept is already well underway in Sonoma County through conjunctive wine labeling, which shows both the region of origin such as Sonoma County and subregion such as Russian River Valley. These are called American Viticultural Areas, or AVAs.

Technology

“We are already entering a new age of enterprise mobility and Sonoma County can be more proactive and market itself as a second-tier tech hub,” he said.

“Average staff settlement and maintenance costs are well below those found in San Francisco and in the South Bay (the Silicon Valley brand). This industry category represents low-hanging and very ripe fruit and is the most economically attractive to new community entrants -- singles or new families -- with above-average education and incomes.”

He pointed out that such a focus involves public sector commitments. “Economists call this the Commitment Game – where local governments must jump in with both feet to reduce overall costs and risks for private-partners-in-growth with targeted investments in information infrastructure, new mobility and advanced energy services. Community marketing should always be in play, but this activity can be better targeted and modernized to be competitive within California.”