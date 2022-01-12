Sonoma County women-focused cannabis edibles maker Garden Society gets $7 million investment

A Cloverdale cannabis firm providing edibles and focusing its marketing on women is receiving a $7 million investment from a Southern California-based investor.

Garden Society announced plans Tuesday to use the series A funding to increase its Wine Country-inspired product line, modernize its manufacturing facility and expand its team and markets — including those in other states beyond California.

The bulk of the Series A funding — characterized as a firm’s first significant round of venture capital— is offered by RJ Primo LLC. The private investment banking and finance firm is based in Manhattan Beach and led by John O’Rourke, Paul Scotto and Ron Russo.

“Few young cannabis companies can cite the quality of their leadership team, operations, brand and products. We value their vision and see them as a best-in-class operator with significant opportunity for growth,” stated O’Rourke, the firm’s managing partner.

Further details of the latest funding were undisclosed. Garden Society co-founder and CEO Erin Gore declined an interview regarding the capital investment.

Gore, who started the company with Karli Warner, issued a statement on the company’s potential growth since its 2016 inception, labeling the funding windfall as the impetus for “an exciting time” in the cannabis producer’s history.

“The raise will be put toward meeting demand and driving future growth," Gore stated.

Garden Society produces edibles such as craft gummies and gourmet chocolates as well as sun-grown pre-rolls. A year ago this month, it announced a partnership with actress and activist Chelsea Handler. The cannabis supplier joined forces with Handler in assembling a special, presidential inauguration-inspired package called the “America is Back” kit, featuring spice, dark chocolates, masks, pre-rolls and beverages from Los Angeles suppliers.

In June, as one of the recipients of the North Bay Business Journal’s annual Women in Business awards, Gore wrote about the challenges of the industry:

“It's no secret that cannabis is a male-dominated industry. I've felt it, all women have. I have always succeeded in aligning myself with the right partners, men and women, who understood and took my vision for Garden Society seriously, regardless of me being a female founder. …

“There will be bumps along the way, but if you stick to your vision and find the right partners and investors, you will succeed.”