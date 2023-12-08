Starbucks workers at Fairfield’s largest shopping mall have become the first among the coffee chain’s North Bay locations to successfully unionize. Meanwhile, employees at a downtown Petaluma store appear to have decided likewise.

At the 125 Petaluma Blvd. N. store in the southern Sonoma County city, the tentative tally from the election Wednesday was 12-0 in favor of joining Starbucks Workers United, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Next, the agency will certify that secret ballot.

This follows a 14-2 vote Sept. 29 in favor of the Philadelphia-based union’s exclusive collective bargaining for workers, called “partners,” at the 1450 Travis Blvd. shop in Solano Town Center. That vote was certified Oct. 12.

If successful, the Petaluma shop would become one of 31 Starbucks locations represented by the organization in California and among 369 in 41 states and the District of Columbia since the group launched in 2021. The union said it has lost 82 elections so far, including the June 2022 split vote (6 in favor, 7 against) at Marin County’s Strawberry Village shopping center store in Mill Valley.

“Union support has been spoken about for a few years among partners, but the serious push for unionization began this past June when I reached out to Starbucks Workers United,” Sara Charbonnier, a shift supervisor at the store, wrote in an email.

Safe working conditions, more staffing and equitable pay were reasons behind the local organizing effort, Charbonnier said.

“When I started 6 years ago, we were staffed enough to take care of customers in an efficient and personalized way and that has been on a steady decline,” Charbonnier wrote. “More and more shareholder profits have been taking priority over both worker and customer needs. We want to uphold the promises Starbucks gives to the community and have the tools to do it.”

Sol Helm, 24, a Rohnert Park resident who has worked for the company for six years and at the downtown Petaluma shop for two, said short staffing became a problem for customer service when a ruptured water pipe poured water inside.

“People were slipping and falling on water because there were not enough people to do the mopping and serve drinks,” Helm said.

Charbonnier and the union have been advocating for a nationwide contract with the company. Some of the proposals the union has been advocating include protections against racial and sexual harassment by customers and staff, health care, more time off and higher pay (over $20 an hour for baristas and north of $25 for supervisors).

Starbucks said that it and Starbucks Workers United have agreed to certify each store as an individual bargaining unit, with “contracts specific to each store — not a singular ‘national contract’ for all union represented stores.”

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

Argus-Courier reporter Jennifer Sawhney contributed to this report.