Starting Monday, SMART to add more daily trains for Sonoma, Marin commuters

Starting Monday, Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) plans to add back five trips to the commuter rail line’s weekday schedule after cutting the schedule during the coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced Wednesday.

Saturday weekend service resumes May 29.

The new weekday schedule (PDF) will include later morning and early afternoon trips. Additionally, SMART now offers the last Northbound train departing the Larkspur Station in Marin County at 8:29 p.m.

The service said it will also begin a “welcome back” campaign with 40% discount fares through May 2022. The “new reduced fares available only on the SMART eTickets app until September 2021, when the reduced fares will be available on Clipper.”

“SMART will reduce its weekday fares to a $1.50 base for travel within 1 zone and $1.50 for each additional zone traveled. Seniors, youth, low-income, and passengers with disabilities will receive a 50% discount rate of $.075 for the first zone and $.075 for each additional zone.”

The train service will also feature a weekend “day pass” that offers unlimited rides for a given date. And starting in September, a discounted 31-day pass will provide unlimited rides for $135 for adults and $67.50 for youth, seniors, passengers with disabilities and low-income passengers. The 31-day pass is not available on SMART’s eTicket app.

The mobile ticketing app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Information on the SMART mobile app.