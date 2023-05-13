— Data is from the inspection period from March 2022 to April 2023. Source: Sonoma County Weights and Measures Division.

• Tractor Supply Co., 1000 American Way, Windsor, $156.95 (on a bill of $2,330.39)

More bad news for cash-strapped consumers who are battling inflation and rising prices: More than a third of the 401 retailers inspected over the past year in Sonoma County failed price accuracy checks, county data shows.

County officials have now advised customers to make sure they check sales receipts.

The Weights and Measures Division of the Sonoma County Office of Agriculture conducted 648 inspections at 401retailers in Sonoma County between March 2022 and April 2023. It’s part of an annual process for all businesses in the county that use an automated scanner for sales, from gas stations and drug stores to grocery stores and auto part shops.

Over the past year, inspections found 232 businesses, or 36% of those inspected, were overcharging customers — representing a 10% increase from the prior years, according to the county.

Upon later re-inspections, the division found 170 of those retailers continued to inaccurately charge despite receiving a notice of violation. The businesses then received an administrative penalty, with just under $102,000 in penalties being issued.

Here are some of the key takeaways found in data from the county’s inspections:

Big Lots on Rohnert Park Expressway in Rohnert Park overcharged 23 items during its inspection in September 2022, the most items overcharged at a business in the past year. Its Mendocino Avenue location in Santa Rosa was not far behind with 22 items being overcharged.

Tractor Supply Co. in Windsor had the highest overcharge amount during its re-inspection in December 2022. Six of 42 items inspected were overcharged by a total just under $157. The location was fined $1,950 in administrative penalties in four separate case filings.

Sports Basement on Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa overcharged on each of the four items rung up during an initial inspection in January, representing the highest percentage of overcharging of any business inspected in the last year

Only 20 retailers undercharged for items, with Target on Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa undercharging the highest amount of $150 at checkout.

Walgreens in Cotati had the highest amount in penalties — $2,000 — after failing seven inspections throughout 2022. It has yet to pass its inspection for 2023.

Kris Lathan, a spokesperson with Walgreens, the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the nation, told The Press Democrat instances of customers being overcharged are infrequent due to the processes the company has in place to avoid the issue.

“However, on the rare occasion when they do occur, customers can always come into any Walgreens location with their receipt to correct the issue,” Lathan said in a statement.

Local representatives with Target, Tractor Supply Co., FoodMaxx, Sports Basement and Big Lots declined requests for comment and referred questions to their corporate offices, none of which answered subsequent requests.

Fernando Vasquez, chief deputy sealer with the Weights and Measures division, said inadequate communication from corporate entities, staffing shortages and the constant changing of prices due to inflation are some of the reasons a store might overcharge or undercharge an item.

“The increase in prices has really stretched retailers because they are having to change prices almost on a weekly or monthly basis,” Vasquez said.

You can interact with the full set of data from the county below.

How the inspection process works

Inaccurately charged items spanned multiple categories, from corned beef and sunscreen at Walgreens to taco seasoning and breast pumps at Target.

A Weights and Measures inspector chooses an assortment of sale and full-priced items to check during inspection. While the product is unimportant, in some instances inspectors opt for an item from every other aisle.

The number of items they pick is determined by the store’s size. For an inspection at a big-box store like Walmart, a minimum of 50 items are required to be checked, whereas a midsize store, like CVS, requires a minimum of 25 items.

Smaller stores, like a Mini Mart, require at least 10 items for inspection.

Inspectors use specialized equipment that scans a photo of the item’s bar code to show what the shelf price on an item is.

The codes are then run through the point-of-sale system and a receipt is printed to show how much that item would be charged at checkout. No items are actually purchased during the inspection.

If an item rings up for a price other than what’s labeled on the shelf, the inspector takes a photo of the receipt and the shelf price to show the discrepancy, and uses it as evidence for an official violation.

Inspectors conduct a follow-up inspection every 30 to 60 days until the store comes into compliance.

“In Sonoma County and throughout California, it is illegal for a retailer to charge a price higher than what is posted, advertised or presented as the true price offered for sale,” Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner Andrew Smith said in a statement to The Press Democrat.

Vasquez recommended consumers check their receipts before leaving a store to make sure their items were charged correctly and bring up any inaccuracies and discrepancies with a store manager or cashier.

“Every once in a while, there might be a difference of opinion as to what the correct price is and that’s where we usually get involved,” Vasquez said. “We encourage all consumers to call our office to report any overcharges or price irregularities they see.”

Sue Ostrom, assistant agricultural commissioner and sealer of Weights and Measures, added that checking receipts for inaccuracies is good practice for consumers to establish, especially during this time when prices are changing rapidly.

“In this time of inflation where prices are changing so much, they (consumers) can know there’s a problem and fix that price before the next consumer is affected,” she said.

“It’s a good consumer thing both for yourself and for the person behind you.”

