These North Bay businesses received $210M from federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund

North Bay restaurants, food trucks, bars, inns and other dining-related businesses this year received $210.3 million in federal grants intended to help them survive the unprecedented restrictions on operations that have come from the public health measures intended to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 620 grants went to such businesses in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino and Lake counties from the U.S. Small Business Administration's Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the first half of this year, according to the agency’s data.

The biggest share of the restaurant fund local grants (37%) went to firms in the North Bay’s most populous county, Sonoma. But the largest proportion of the funds (41%) went to enterprises in Marin, the region’s third-populous county.

The program covers pandemic-related revenue losses up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. The size of the grant also is based on how much a business entity received from other pandemic relief programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

Once the restaurant grant money is received, it doesn’t have to be paid back, as long as the funds are spent on eligible uses by March 11, 2023. Such allowed spending includes payroll and sick leave, mortgage and rent payments, debt service, utilities, maintenance and construction of outdoor seating.

The fund was established by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed March 11. That was one of several federal relief measures that went through Congress and the White House since March 2020.

