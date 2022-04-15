Why Amazon could open in Napa Valley in 15 months but scrapped Sonoma project after 2 years

Amazon’s newly built last-mile delivery facility in Napa Valley is similar in size and function to a project the e-commerce giant recently walked away from in Sonoma Valley.

But there are key differences between them that may explain why one got built in just over a year and the other was dropped after nearly two years in progress.

Both facilities were proposed at about the same time, in the first half of 2020.

At an existing 250,000-square-foot warehouse called Victory Station built three years ago along Sonoma Highway just south of the city of Sonoma, a use permit application for an Amazon facility encountered public and county regulatory panel opposition in the months after the January 2020 submission, resulting just over a year later in a requirement for a new use permit.

That effort came to an end in late March of this year, when property owner Victory Station LLC told county planning officials that Amazon had dropped plans for the facility, after hearing the county of Sonoma would be asking it to do more traffic and groundwater analysis to move the permit application along.

Just about the same time, the retailer also backed out of a deal to lease a 181,000-square-foot warehouse set to be built in the industrial parks east of Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa. The developer of that project said Amazon didn’t go through with closing the deal by the deadline.

Meanwhile, in the southern Napa Valley city of American Canyon, Amazon’s project was approved, with no opposition, within two months after the application was submitted in early May 2020.

And within four months of the original submission, the city issued a building permit for the new 201,600-square-foot facility in DivcoWest's and Orchard Partners's 218-acre Napa Logistics Park off Highway 29 at South Kelly and Devlin roads. It opened last summer.

These facilities, called delivery stations, are part of the Seattle-based Amazon’s plan to handle more of its own deliveries and send fewer packages from its cavernous distribution and sortation centers through couriers such as UPS and FedEx.

Amazon occupies two such sortation facilities, totaling over 1 million square feet, in warehouses built in the past few years in the Solano County city of Vacaville. Before the American Canyon location opened, Amazon was sending its delivery vans to North Bay addresses from an East Bay delivery station.

Opposition to the Victory Station project

Amazon’s proposal to operate at Victory Station encountered permitting challenges in its first year, and at the same time work on tenant improvements in the building was stopped, according to Sonoma Index-Tribune reporting.

The Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Committee opposed the project, citing the impact of trucks on Sonoma Highway

Then in February of last year, the county Board of Zoning Adjustments decided that the Amazon proposal fit the county’s new zoning definition of a “freight terminal” and thus needed a new use permit.

Permit Sonoma originally determined the use was permitted under current zoning with a design review, but when an adjacent property was acquired to add van parking for the Victory Station project, that agency determination was appealed to the board, department spokesperson Bradley Dunn told the Business Journal.

When the Sonoma County zoning panel called for the new use permit for a freight terminal, it came just after the county Board of Supervisors approved a modernization of the zoning code, which included a change in the definition of freight terminal that incorporated what was proposed for Amazon’s facility in Sonoma Valley.

But Dunn said that change in the definition didn’t affect the Victory Station project.

County planning officials in early March of this year sent a letter to the project team that additional traffic and groundwater impact analysis, including a reduction of delivery vans to 85, was incomplete.

American Canyon, by contrast, allows “trucking terminals” in its general industrial zoning districts, and Napa Logistics Park also is in the Napa Airport Specific Plan area, which also allows such facilities, Cooper said. That Amazon project also was approved before the state as of July 1, 2020, changed its standards for traffic analysis for greenhouse gas emissions impacts shifted from level of service to vehicle miles traveled.

When the Sonoma County zoning panel called for the new use permit for a freight terminal, it came just after the county Board of Supervisors approved a modernization of the zoning code, which included a change in the definition of freight terminal that incorporated what was proposed for Amazon’s facility in Sonoma Valley. County planning officials in early March of this year said that additional traffic and groundwater impact analysis, including a reduction of delivery vans to 85, was incomplete.