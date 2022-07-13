For too many years, California cities like Petaluma have been mired in an ever-worsening housing crisis marked by rising homelessness, people living in overcrowded homes costing a third or more of their paychecks and many local employees driving extraordinarily long distances to get to work here. City officials are currently working on a state-mandated housing plan that could help open the door for new housing development, but the hurdles are enormous.

Today the average apartment rental cost in Petaluma is $2,645 per month while the city’s median price for a single-family home is rapidly approaching $1 million. Due to the skyrocketing cost of land and building materials during the pandemic and attendant global supply chain shortages, a recent Press Democrat news article revealed that the cost to build a single apartment in Sonoma County can now total $700,000.

Catastrophic wildfires over the last several years destroyed many thousands of housing units in the county, thus amplifying the problem regionally where NIMBY opposition and protracted approval processes continue to stymie proposed residential projects.

The housing shortage is forcing working families out of Petaluma, leaving a dearth of nurses, retail employees, teachers, tradespeople, restaurant workers, grocery clerks, child-care providers and home health aides. Local small business owners cannot find enough qualified workers to fill job openings.

Lower-income residents suffer chronic housing instability with severe overcrowding and the constant threat of eviction. Thousands of local workers, many of them people of color, drive here daily from the East Bay and the Central Valley because they cannot find an affordable place to live in Petaluma, a situation that continues to broaden the city’s carbon footprint.

Some local elected officials understand the magnitude of the crisis and are committed to finding workable housing solutions while others seem a bit less concerned.

But all city leaders must follow the law which, in California, requires local government agencies to create “housing elements” as part of their General Plans that set achievable goals seeking a balance of new rental and ownership housing for people of all income levels.

The State of California determines projected population numbers then estimates how many housing units must be created to meet future housing demand. Each city is then assigned a specific number of housing units it must plan to develop. Petaluma’s allocation for 2023-2031 is 1,910 housing units spread across four

income categories, including 499 very low, 288 low, 313 moderate and 810 above moderate.

As part of the new Petaluma General plan update process underway now, the city is required to identify scores of individual parcels that are properly zoned and ready for these different kinds of residential developments. A draft housing plan is being prepared and must be finalized and submitted to state housing officials by January, according to Heather Hines, Petaluma’s planning manager, who told me that a draft site inventory map is ready for review that identifies “adequate capacity” to accommodate the new housing goals.

Most of the future housing sites, according to Hines, are located in or near the city’s central core and are zoned for higher density developments. The proposed 132-unit Oyster Cove townhouse project, recently reviewed by the city’s planning commission, would be built on one such lot located near the downtown SMART train station.

Hines told me that Petaluma has several policies and programs to encourage affordable housing development including “inclusionary” housing that requires new residential projects to include a certain percentage of homes (usually about 15 %) designated for lower-income families; a “linkage” fee on new commercial development that helps fund affordable housing projects; the awarding of federal HUD grants for low-income housing; and reduced fees and streamlined development requirements for homeowners wishing to add accessory dwelling units, sometimes called “granny” units, on their properties.

Other efforts underway to address the need for very low-income housing include plans to transform a motel at the north end of town into 60 single occupancy permanent supportive housing units and the recent opening of the Petaluma People’s Village, a city-funded project providing 25 tiny homes to shelter homeless people on the COTS downtown campus.

But because Petaluma has strict voter-approved urban growth boundaries that curb sprawl, the amount of developable land in Petaluma is severely limited, as are state and local subsidies for low-income housing development.