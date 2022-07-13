Subscribe

JOHN BURNS
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
July 13, 2022, 11:06AM

For too many years, California cities like Petaluma have been mired in an ever-worsening housing crisis marked by rising homelessness, people living in overcrowded homes costing a third or more of their paychecks and many local employees driving extraordinarily long distances to get to work here. City officials are currently working on a state-mandated housing plan that could help open the door for new housing development, but the hurdles are enormous.

Today the average apartment rental cost in Petaluma is $2,645 per month while the city’s median price for a single-family home is rapidly approaching $1 million. Due to the skyrocketing cost of land and building materials during the pandemic and attendant global supply chain shortages, a recent Press Democrat news article revealed that the cost to build a single apartment in Sonoma County can now total $700,000.

Catastrophic wildfires over the last several years destroyed many thousands of housing units in the county, thus amplifying the problem regionally where NIMBY opposition and protracted approval processes continue to stymie proposed residential projects.

The housing shortage is forcing working families out of Petaluma, leaving a dearth of nurses, retail employees, teachers, tradespeople, restaurant workers, grocery clerks, child-care providers and home health aides. Local small business owners cannot find enough qualified workers to fill job openings.

Lower-income residents suffer chronic housing instability with severe overcrowding and the constant threat of eviction. Thousands of local workers, many of them people of color, drive here daily from the East Bay and the Central Valley because they cannot find an affordable place to live in Petaluma, a situation that continues to broaden the city’s carbon footprint.

Some local elected officials understand the magnitude of the crisis and are committed to finding workable housing solutions while others seem a bit less concerned.

But all city leaders must follow the law which, in California, requires local government agencies to create “housing elements” as part of their General Plans that set achievable goals seeking a balance of new rental and ownership housing for people of all income levels.

The State of California determines projected population numbers then estimates how many housing units must be created to meet future housing demand. Each city is then assigned a specific number of housing units it must plan to develop. Petaluma’s allocation for 2023-2031 is 1,910 housing units spread across four

income categories, including 499 very low, 288 low, 313 moderate and 810 above moderate.

As part of the new Petaluma General plan update process underway now, the city is required to identify scores of individual parcels that are properly zoned and ready for these different kinds of residential developments. A draft housing plan is being prepared and must be finalized and submitted to state housing officials by January, according to Heather Hines, Petaluma’s planning manager, who told me that a draft site inventory map is ready for review that identifies “adequate capacity” to accommodate the new housing goals.

Most of the future housing sites, according to Hines, are located in or near the city’s central core and are zoned for higher density developments. The proposed 132-unit Oyster Cove townhouse project, recently reviewed by the city’s planning commission, would be built on one such lot located near the downtown SMART train station.

Hines told me that Petaluma has several policies and programs to encourage affordable housing development including “inclusionary” housing that requires new residential projects to include a certain percentage of homes (usually about 15 %) designated for lower-income families; a “linkage” fee on new commercial development that helps fund affordable housing projects; the awarding of federal HUD grants for low-income housing; and reduced fees and streamlined development requirements for homeowners wishing to add accessory dwelling units, sometimes called “granny” units, on their properties.

Other efforts underway to address the need for very low-income housing include plans to transform a motel at the north end of town into 60 single occupancy permanent supportive housing units and the recent opening of the Petaluma People’s Village, a city-funded project providing 25 tiny homes to shelter homeless people on the COTS downtown campus.

But because Petaluma has strict voter-approved urban growth boundaries that curb sprawl, the amount of developable land in Petaluma is severely limited, as are state and local subsidies for low-income housing development.

What’s not in short supply is neighborhood opposition to new housing development. One example: Sid Commons, a green 180-unit apartment complex featuring extensive solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations with 10 percent of the units dedicated to low-income families. After the project won city approval in early 2020, neighbors filed a lawsuit. Last year, a judge ruled the neighbors’ objections were baseless, but the case in now on appeal. Assuming the appellate court eventually affirms the lower court ruling the project will be built, but only after years of costly and unnecessary delays.

Because such neighborhood opposition is common in California cities, the State Legislature has been passing laws aimed at making new housing development easier to achieve.

Today, housing projects primarily designed for households earning well below a community’s median income level no longer require public noticing, public hearings or planning commission review and can be approved by city staff so long as they meet all objective zoning and building standards in the city’s municipal code. According to Hines, one such project is a 53-unit PEP Housing apartment complex currently under construction on Petaluma Boulevard South that will house elderly and veterans earning 30-80% of the community’s medium income. A similar project by Midpen Housing, a non-profit affordable housing developer, is under construction on Petaluma Boulevard North with 44 apartments to house low-income residents including farmworkers essential to Petaluma’s agricultural economy.

The new state housing laws may cause some city leaders to grumble about the loss of local control over what can be built and where, but they are having a small but very positive impact on a regional and state housing crisis that’s only gotten worse.

In Petaluma, new housing development has historically been among the most controversial and politically polarizing topics for any Petaluma City Council member to debate and decide. For some, the quality of life is best served by maintaining the status quo and finding reasons to say no to most new housing proposals. For others, making space for families and workers is an important priority but the blowback from NIMBY neighbors can be brutal.

The California legislature has relieved at least some of the responsibility for making such tough decisions at the local level.

(John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burngs@argus.courier.com)

