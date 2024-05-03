It’s an unprecedented election year in America.

The nation’s political divisions are ever widening, and the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee is facing four criminal trials while routinely spewing incendiary, sometimes violent rhetoric.

According to recent polls, most Americans believe the nation’s political system doesn’t work anymore. Both political parties are broadly disliked, public trust in the three branches of the federal government is at a historic low, and many are questioning whether the country’s frayed democracy can survive.

Public opinion of local government, conversely, tends to fare much better. In Petaluma, where three seats on the City Council are up for grabs this November, the election is expected to be a relatively subdued affair. Municipal governments, after all, are supposed to operate in a nonpartisan fashion.

But that’s not always been the case in Petaluma, where many council races in recent years have featured the same toxic political invective and misinformation that has marred national elections.

Historically, the main source of Petaluma’s political acrimony has been the rate and scope of residential and commercial building development.

Beginning in the 1990s, public backlash to rapid housing development and the newly opened auto mall and Premium Outlets shopping center helped trigger the election of several people who shared a general aversion to such development. By the end of the decade, the growth-averse council majority, which was leading an increasingly active political faction, had voted to remove the Rainier crosstown connector from the city’s general plan because they believed the long-planned road project would induce excessive housing development.

But the decision was unpopular, and in an advisory vote a few years later, 72% of voters told the city to build the road to serve its intended purpose: relieving ever-increasing traffic congestion.

In the 20 years since, and despite the city having spent more than $7 million on its construction, the Rainier connector project is moribund, in part because a majority of current council members still believe its creation will trigger too much housing development.

Commercial building development has also generated fierce political battles in Petaluma. After years of watching residents leave town in droves to do their shopping elsewhere because the very limited number of retail stores were unable to meet public demand, a narrow City Council majority finally approved construction of the Target and Friedman’s Home Improvement shopping centers following the Great Recession. Despite the ongoing loss of vital sales tax revenues that had undermined the city’s ability to finance basic public services, anti-growth opponents fought vigorously for several years to block construction of both projects.

In recent years, the pace of Petaluma’s residential housing development has slowed considerably, and housing costs have skyrocketed. Despite this, the city’s approval of two apartment complexes four years ago prompted an intense political backlash that began with angry neighbors and quickly spread to the leaders in the aforementioned anti-growth faction, who saw an opportunity to unseat three incumbent council members who had voted to approve the projects in question and were seeking reelection.

Just preceding the 2020 election, three former Petaluma mayors conspired to publicly attack the incumbents, falsely implying that they were filling their pockets with developers’ campaign donations in exchange for votes on their building applications. Though no evidence was ever offered to support such claims, the specious allegations were amplified on the Nextdoor social media cesspool, and two of the incumbents lost their seats as a result.

Such nastiness was in short supply during the 2022 election as Petaluma transitioned from traditional at-large elections to district elections, under which the city was mapped into six wards of approximately 10,000 residents each. Voters in three of the six districts that year selected one candidate to represent them on the council for the next four years. This November, voters in the other three districts will vote for their city council representatives.

The terms of three formerly at-large incumbents are expiring at year’s end: Brian Barnacle, Mike Healy, and Dennis Pocekay. While Pocekay is not expected to run for reelection, the district where he lives in southwestern Petaluma is home to Planning Commissioner Blake Hooper, who ran unsuccessfully for county Supervisor in 2022 and is widely expected to run for City Council this year.